Randstad Digital Launches Salesforce Novelty Hub

New capability targets Global Capability Centers (GCC) through innovation and excellence



DIEMEN, Netherlands, Nov. 20, 2024

Randstad Digital

today announced it has collaborated with Salesforce to

launch the Salesforce Novelty Hub. This innovative capability addresses the top challenges of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) by presenting a clear roadmap to establish a Salesforce Center of Excellence (COE).

Organizations face significant challenges in today's competitive landscape – limited access to a global talent pool for niche skills, inability to scale operations globally, longer time to market for new services and products due to fragmented processes, and lack of standardized processes and templates leading to inconsistencies in service delivery. The Salesforce Novelty Hub is a catalyst in this journey, offering GCCs consistent service delivery and customer satisfaction by nurturing talent through continuous learning initiatives & upskilling programs, establishing robust governance & flexible engagement models, and fostering a culture of innovation to maximize returns.

"With continued expansion, GCCs are positioned to drive significant growth in the coming years, and the biggest acceleration a GCC needs for scaling up is a partner who can bring the right expertise and talent strategy with a flexible engagement model and help them innovate faster, said Raja Renganathan, Chief Growth Officer of Randstad Digital. "Randstad Digital plays a pivotal role by helping GCCs scale their Salesforce capabilities by developing end-to-end talent enablement strategies, including upskilling."

With a strategic shift towards becoming profit centers rather than cost centers, GCCs drive significant innovation and product development in pivotal areas. The Salesforce Novelty Hub empowers organizations to elevate their Salesforce capabilities and drive value to their customers through a holistic approach toward talent development, governance, delivery, and innovation.

"The Salesforce Novelty Hub combines the strength of Salesforce's platform with Randstad Digital's expertise, creating a unique framework to support organizations across six facets - skills, control, flexibility, innovation, change management, and cost," said Jemma Byrne, Senior Vice President, Alliances, Salesforce.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our digital talent solutions allow you to seamlessly scale your team while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Our focus lies in managed programs, and we empower businesses to move at speed and achieve goals efficiently. We support four service lines, including customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics, and digital & product engineering in addition to three engagement models, including talent services, global delivery centers and managed solutions. For more information, see .

Randstad is a global talent leader with a vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces they need to succeed in a talent-scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all. For more information, see .

