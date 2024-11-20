Lexmark Global Headquarters Earns Carbonneutral® Office Designation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Company's Cebu, Philippines, site also receives certification – in accordance with the CarbonNeutral Protocol – pushing Lexmark over halfway toward its goal of being carbon neutral by 2035

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two more major facilities for Lexmark , a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, are now certified as CarbonNeutral® office sites – an ambitious milestone for the company, which has pledged to become carbon neutral across its operations by 2035. The latest additions include Lexmark's global headquarters in Lexington, Ky., as well as its research, development and shared services facility in Cebu, Philippines.

The first Lexmark site to earn certification was the company's facility in Juárez, Mexico , which was certified as a CarbonNeutral® manufacturer in 2022. The Lexington, Cebu and Juárez locations collectively account for 51% of the company's operational carbon footprint globally.

"Surpassing the halfway point in our journey to carbon neutrality is incredibly rewarding – stemming from years of dedicated analysis, progressive strategies and innovative thinking," said Billy Spears, Lexmark's senior vice president overseeing sustainability and product delivery. "The tangible successes in Lexington, Cebu and Juárez serve as powerful examples for our other sites – further motivating future advancements."

Lexmark is dedicated to proactively minimizing its environmental footprint, focused on creating and achieving rigorous goals while providing transparency across its operations. Lexmark prioritizes quantifiable goals backed by evidence and third-party verification. These efforts are part of the company's larger Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, which looks to improve operations efficiency and deliver additional positive benefits to its people and the communities in which it operates.

"Sustainability isn't just a corporate initiative at Lexmark," Spears said. "This is ingrained in how we operate and design solutions that drive honest, meaningful impact."

Progress by the numbers



51% carbon neutral operations:

Lexmark's Juarez, Mexico; Lexington, Ky.; and Cebu, Philippines, facilities having CarbonNeutral certification account for over 51% of our total operational carbon emissions - putting the company firmly on track to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2035.

40% average PCR content in devices :

Lexmark is an industry leader in using post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Lexmark-designed and -branded laser printer and multi-function product hardware sold in 2023 contain an average of 40% PCR plastic by mass, and Lexmark-designed and -branded toner cartridges manufactured in 2023 contain an average of 43% reclaimed plastic by mass. This commitment to circular economy principles ensures durable, high-quality products while minimizing environmental impact.

75% water consumption reduction :

Since 2005, Lexmark has dramatically reduced water usage at its facilities by 75%, demonstrating a long-term commitment to water conservation, which is particularly notable in the technology industry where water consumption is often high. 50% of U.S. toner cartridges returned:

The Lexmark Cartridge Collection Program (LCCP) boasts an approximate 50% return rate of Lexmark designed and branded toner cartridges in the United States, highlighting the program's effectiveness in promoting circularity and reducing waste. Globally, 36% of Lexmark designed and branded cartridges are returned, significantly exceeding the estimated industry average of 20% to 30%.

To learn more, read the latest Lexmark Sustainability Report here .

