China Urges Restraint As Sabre Rattling Over Ukraine Escalates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday urged parties of the Ukrainian crisis to practice restraint and seek to restore calm conditions through dialogue to minimize looming strategic hazards.

A spokesman of the Chinese Foreign said at a news that China calls upon the concerned parties to resort to de-escalation and seek a solution to the crisis, adding that it will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

He was reacting to Tuesday's declaration by Moscow that President Vladimir signed a revised updated copy of the document, "bases of the state policy with respect of nuclear deterrence."

Putin's declaration, eyed by some observers as a toughening stance on prospected deployment of nuclear arms, came in retaliation for Ukraine's deployment of long-range missiles, supplied by its key ally, the US.

The Chinese news agency, XINHUA, broadcast some excerpts of the Russian document, commenting, "Russia considers the nuclear arms as a deterrence means that can be resorted to in dire circumstances."

Employment of the nuclear arms, namely tactical ones, has been repeatedly put in the limelight since start of Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine. (end)

