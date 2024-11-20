Boursin® Cheese Is Bringing Joy To Everyday Moments With The Launch Of Maison Boursin X Chrissy Teigen: No Occasion Required

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Maison Boursin collaborates with bestselling cookbook author & television personality, Chrissy Teigen, to curate a range of hand-picked items to make any gathering this holiday season simple, yet elevated and filled with joy.

Boursin® Cheese is debuting this season's Maison Boursin – the house of entertaining inspiration – to help hosts prioritize making magical memories every day with the launch of Maison Boursin X Chrissy Teigen: No Occasion Required. The collaboration will encourage cheese lovers to celebrate everyday moments and embrace the joy that comes with spending time with friends and family, no matter the occasion.

Maison Boursin Host in Residence, Chrissy Teigen, developed two new recipes, including Chrissy's Spicy Miso Marinara Chicken Parm with Boursin® Cheese.

Boursin® Cheese and Chrissy Teigen help hosts create magical moments every day filled with joy this holiday season.

The holidays can be a time of cheer, but often come and go as quickly as they arrive. With a focus on major events like annual holiday parties and family traditions, consumers admit they are missing out on the smaller, in-between moments of the holiday season. For years, Boursin has been the delicious secret ingredient hosts are proud to serve at any gathering, whether it be on the center of a cheeseboard or used to level up a recipe. With its ability to elevate any gathering, Maison Boursin is back to help cheese fans make every occasion – big, small or somewhere in between – filled with moments of joy.

"I host a lot during the holidays, and while I love the traditions, discovering ways to easily elevate the season's in-between moments means I can spend more time creating new magical memories with friends and family," said Maison Boursin Host in Residence Chrissy Teigen. "Boursin has been a staple in my house for decades, which is why I'm thrilled to share my go-to recipes and essential items that will make any occasion special and delicious."

The Maison Boursin X Chrissy Teigen: No Occasion Required collaboration will have consumers swapping the holiday frenzy for at-home magic with the curated selection of hand-picked essentials, paired with Boursin-inspired culinary must-haves and delicious unique recipes created by Chrissy to inspire this season's little moments.

The collaboration will be packaged in a custom French-inspired market tote filled with:



Two recipe cards developed exclusively by Chrissy – Chrissy's Baked Boursin with Honey Chili Jam is perfect for an appetizer baked in a set of Ramekins and Chrissy's Spicy Miso Marinara Chicken Parm with Boursin Cheese which is guaranteed to make you proud to serve and wow on the dinner table.

Glassware for a spontaneous "cheers!"

A cheese board to gather around with friends and family.

Custom embroidered cloth napkins worth saving. Boursin's creamy, crumbly cheese in its iconic Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese variety as well as its limited-edition flavor, Boursin Rosemary & Black Garlic Cheese . Wrapped in the brand's signature foil, the rich and savory black garlic with herbal rosemary flavor will shine on a charcuterie board or incorporated into your favorite recipe like the Boursin Cheesy Mashed Potatoes .

"Maison Boursin has evolved from inspiring confidence in hosts in 2022, fostering connections last year, and now sparking joy in the in-between moments," said Jessica Saitowitz, Brand Director of Boursin. "Boursin Cheese has been a longstanding staple of spreading culinary joy thanks to its ability to elevate any recipe with ease. Backed by expertise from our Host in Residence, Chrissy Teigen, this collaboration has everything consumers need to create magical moments with low-pressure fun and delicious bites."

Cheese fans can head to BoursinxChrissy and Boursin's social channels to enter for a chance to win the limited-edition collaboration, valued at $300, now through December 1, 2024. For additional terms and giveaway conditions, visit BoursinxChrissy .

About Boursin:

Part of the Bel Brands

USA

family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin®

Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands

USA

Inc., a subsidiary of

Bel Group, which strives to promote responsible and accessible food for consumers. Bel is a major player in fruit and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer needs. Bel Group produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Boursin®, other

beloved Bel Brands USA

products

include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow®, Nurishh®

and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price*s® labels.

SOURCE Bel Brands USA

