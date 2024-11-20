No Option Left For BJP After Tawde's Video Went Viral: T.S. Singh Deo Over Bitcoin Row

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) As the BJP intensified its attack on Maharashtra Opposition leaders Supriya Sule and Nana Patole for their alleged involvement in using Bitcoins to fund elections, leader T.S. Singh Deo on Wednesday said there is no option left for the BJP as the money distribution of Vinod Tawde has shown their reality.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also targeted Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and asked the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha to hold a press on the issue. He also claimed that the money involved so far is Rs 235 crore.

Talking to IANS, T.S. Singh Deo said, "There is no option left for the BJP after being caught red-handed. Respected BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde was caught red-handed distributing money. I want to ask if they got to know about it today. Sambit Patra got the information about it from any Central probe agency or any officials. Why were they silent over this till now."

"The BJP has now been caught red-handed that's why they are accusing Congress leaders. They are trying to play a blame game now to divert the people's focus," he added.

The Congress leader further reacted to Vinod Tawde's viral video where he was allegedly seen distributing money for votes and the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s FIR against him.

"See, the action of the ECI was needed. We will be satisfied by the level of judgment in Tawde's case," he remarked.

The Congress leader further reacted to minorities being stopped from casting votes in some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the bypolls in the state.

"If it is happening then it is very sad and condemnable. It is against democracy. If people are being stopped from giving votes then there will be no meaning of the Constitution. The Constitution was made for the people only," he asserted.

Singh Deo also claimed victory for the Congress in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

"There is a high chance of winning the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls," he concluded.