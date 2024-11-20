Rig Footwear Expands Sales Channels In East Asia Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AKISHIMA, TOKYO, JAPAN, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- rig footwear, an emerging footwear brand founded in 2019 as a recovery sandal brand from Japan after about four years of development based on thorough research of the foot shape, is proud to announce a new partnership agreement with Hong Kong-based STEP HILL INT'L CO. LTD. to strengthen development in East Asia (Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia).“We are excited to partner with rig footwear and bring their amazing collection to our distribution partners and consumers in East Asia. We will first strategically build our market development in Taiwan, and then use this as a springboard to strengthen our expansion into Singapore and Malaysia” said Kevin of Step Hill, who is responsible for rig footwear's East Asia strategy.Step Hill was founded in 2004. Based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, their mission is to distribute the best outdoor brands to their market. By staying close to the ideology of the brands, they have distributed high quality products to retailers who share the same ideology. Brands handled include Ultimate Direction, Biolite, Osprey, Scott, Vasque, 8BPLUS, DYNAFIT, and SIERRA DESIGNS.mesutta inc., which has been developing rig footwear exhibited for the first time at the“OutDoor by ISPO 2024” trade fair in Munich, Germany in June 2024. rig footwear's global brand recognition has soared in recent years.Takumi Kurihara, brand director of rig footwear, mesutta inc. said,“Through this partnership, we will strengthen the marketing network of the rig brand in East Asia, and after 2025, we would like to strengthen our global brand strategy, especially in North America and the EU. We have already received numerous inquiries from distributors and retailers in various countries.”Recovery sandals of rig footwear with shock-absorbing sole have been used by many athletes in Japan. Rig has been constantly improving its products by reflecting the voices of supporting athletes. The brand is attracting more and more attention every year.For the fall/winter 2024 season, the brand releases its first active line. Based on the way gained through the development of recovery sandals, the brand releases two types of shoes:“tembea” hiking shoes and“mwamba” approach shoes. Both shoes are made of Vibram Megagrip and eVent fabrics with waterproof and breathable technology.Under the concept of“Recovery for the earth”, rig footwear has been implementing environmentally friendly initiatives, such as manufacturing products using recycled materials. In its global partnerships, rig footwear places importance on empathy with the concept of the global environment as well as a deep understanding of its products. For more information on rig footwear, visit / .ABOUT rig footwearRIG was born in 2019 as the first recovery sandal brand in Japan after about 4 years of development based on research into the characteristics of European, American and Japanese feet. Based on the concept of reducing the load and stress on athletes, the brand reflects the voices of various athletes in trail running, MTB, road biking, and triathlon, and is constantly researching and developing materials in pursuit of technological innovation. For more information, please visit .

