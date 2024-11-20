Glid Technologies Selected As Top Three Finalist In Prestigious $100,000 Veteran Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran fund 100K Pitch Competition Graphic with Jason Calacanis

- Kevin A. Damoa, President, Glid IndustriesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Glid Technologies, developer of the revolutionary Multimodal Autonomous Road to Rail Glider, has been recognized as a top three finalist in the highly competitive Veteran Fund & Founder Institute's annual Veteran Pitch Competition. The company, led by CEO Kevin A. Damoa , was selected from over 200 veteran-owned companies to pitch their groundbreaking technology to renowned angel investor and host of the All-In Podcast, Jason Calacanis and an expert panel of judges.The prestigious competition, which featured a $100,000 investment prize from The Veteran Fund, showcased the most promising veteran and military spouse-founded startups in the nation. Glid Technologies' selection as a finalist underscores the company's innovative approach to transportation technology and its potential for significant market impact."Being recognized among the top three finalists in this competitive field is a testament to our team's dedication and the transformative potential of our Multi-Modal Autonomous Road to Rail Glider ," said Kevin A. Damoa, CEO of Glid Technologies. "As a veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, I'm proud to represent the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of the military community."The live online pitch event, held on November 14th, featured a distinguished panel of judges including:Jason Calacanis, prominent angel investor and host of the All-In PodcastMike Sherbakov, Co-founder and General Partner at The Veteran FundRyan Micheletti, Head of Global Operations for Founder InstituteTim Hsia, Founder and Managing Partner at Context VenturesThe competition, which required companies to have raised less than $4M in funding and have a service member, veteran, or military spouse on the executive team, represents one of the most significant platforms for military-connected entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations.EMPEQ, led by Herbert Dwyer, emerged as the competition winner, securing the guaranteed $100,000 investment prize from The Veteran Fund. Glid Technologies and AeroFuse, presented by Ryan Weed, rounded out the trio of finalists selected to pitch their innovations during the live online event. While the competition designated a single investment recipient, all participating companies, including Glid Technologies, remain under consideration for potential future investment opportunities from The Veteran Fund.About Glid TechnologiesGlid Technologies, is revolutionizing transportation with its Multi-Modal Autonomous Road to Rail Glider technology. Led by former SpaceX leaders Kevin Damoa and Matt Mueller, Glid is revolutionizing the logistics industry with innovative autonomous hardware solutions. Combining military precision with cutting-edge engineering, Glid develops next-generation logistics software and hardware that transcend legacy approaches. The company's flagship "gliders" represent a new category of autonomous vehicles designed for port and rail operations, addressing critical inefficiencies in first and last-mile transportation. Glid's human-centric autonomy employs a human-in-the-loop (HITL) approach, enhancing operational efficiency and safety while creating new job categories, upskilling the existing workforce for the future of logistics. Glid is paving the way for sustainable, efficient, and scalable logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global supply chain. For more information, visit .About The Veteran FundThe Veteran Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to empowering exceptional founders from the military community. With a strategic focus on dual-use technologies, national security, and defense innovations, the fund identifies and invests in high-potential startups led by veterans, service members, and military spouses. Through its partnership with the Founder Institute, the world's largest pre-seed startup accelerator, The Veteran Fund provides not only capital but also access to a robust ecosystem of resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The fund's investment thesis builds upon the unique perspectives, leadership skills, and disciplined approach that military experience brings to entrepreneurship, supporting ventures that bridge the gap between military innovation and commercial success.

