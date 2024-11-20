SAVINGS YOU CAN’T BEAT: THE WHITE FRIDAY SALE IS BACK ON AMAZON.AE WITH INCREDIBLE DEALS OF UP TO 70% OFF, PLUS EXCLUSIVE PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS

(MENAFN- IPN) • From November 20th, Prime members can shop the biggest sale of the year on , with exclusive early access, save more with free delivery, and Fresh deals on everyday essentials and grocery



• Millions of incredible deals and discounts across everyday essentials, electronic, home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and Amazon Devices from top brands including Tilda, Ariel, Alpro, Kerastase, Philips, Nespresso, Apple, Logitech, Dyson, Braun, Revlon, Nike, Anne Klein, Casio, and Lego



• White Friday shoppers can maximize savings through instant bank discounts with Mastercard, ADCB, HSBC, Emirates Islamic Bank, and flexible payment solutions including Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installment plans



Dubai, UAE, November 18, 2024: The final countdown is on – The White Friday Sale is almost here, bigger and better, offering incredible deals of up to 70% off, on . Shoppers in the UAE will enjoy a slate of savings during Amazon.ae’s biggest sale of the year, which is running from November 20th to November 30th, Prime members will get first pick of the best deals before everyone else with exclusive early access on November 20th and exclusive discounts (starting 00:01am local UAE time). The White Friday Sale will feature millions of saving opportunities through deals and discounts across all product categories, from popular local and international brands, as well as fast and convenient delivery options, making it the perfect time to save big on everyday essentials, cross items off wish lists, and find gifts for the upcoming festive season. Everyone can join Prime on for only AED 16/month, or AED 140/year, to make the most of the White Friday Sale, and explore the full range of shopping, free shipping, and entertainment benefits.



From everyday essentials stocking up, to electronics, home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, grocery, Amazon Devices, as well as products from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the AmazonGlobal Store, the White Friday Sale has something for every shopper, no matter their interests. Deals will span top local and international brands, such as Tilda, Perrier, Ariel, Omo, Comfort, Alpro, Olaplex, Kerastase, Eucerin, L’Occitane, Neutrogena, Lavazza, Philips, De’Longhi, Nespresso, Sonos, Marshall, Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Logitech, Lenovo, ASUS, Kindle, Ring, Fitbit, Sony, DJI, Dyson, Levoit, Siemens, Braun, Revlon, Babyliss, Ray-Ban, Guess, Michael Kors, Puma, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Reebok, BOSS, Anne Klein, Casio, Calvin Klein, Levis, Lego, and Barbie.



Stefano Martinelli, Vice President of Amazon MENA, said: "Our White Friday Sale continues to be our biggest sale of the year on Amazon.ae, embodying our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers in the UAE. Whether shoppers are looking to stock up on everyday essentials or purchase big-ticket items, this year's event offers an extensive range of deals across all product categories, perfectly timed for end-of-year shopping. We understand that flexibility is key, which is why we're continuing to offer affordable payment options such as Buy Now, Pay Later and 0% bank installments plans, as well as instant bank discounts, making it easier for customers to access the products they need and want. For those looking to maximize their White Friday experience on Amazon.ae, there's no better way than with a Prime membership. Prime members will enjoy early access to deals, free and fast delivery, and exclusive discounts, truly unlocking the full potential of this sale. The White Friday Sale is more than a shopping event to us, it’s our way of thanking our customers, welcoming new ones, with exciting savings and incremental convenience.”



Maximize White Friday Savings with Prime

As always, there’s more in store for Prime members during the White Friday Sale on Amazon.ae. In addition to exclusive early access to the best deals of the year from November 20th, Prime members can enjoy even more savings through incredible deals across Amazon Fresh everyday essentials and grocery items, unlimited Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery, Free International Delivery from Amazon US, UK, and Germany via the AmazonGlobal Store, and exclusive instant bank discounts.



The White Friday Sale is the perfect time to join Prime on for only AED 16/month, or by saving with an annual membership for just AED 140/year. Prime continues to be the best way to enjoy Amazon, during key shopping moments like the White Friday Sale, and year-round through the full set of shopping and entertainment benefits including free delivery, Amazon Fresh, free Deliveroo Plus, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.



White Friday Top Deals on Amazon

Here are some of the best White Friday sale deals shoppers in the UAE can expect.



Electronics

• Save up to 49% on headphones, soundbars and speakers from brands including Anker, Sony, Sennheiser, JBL, Sonos, Xiaomi, Soundcore, Samsung, and Marshall

• Save up to 48% on cameras and accessories from Sony, DJI, Logitech, Google Nest, and Fujifilm

• Save up to 41% on tablets and laptops from Samsung, Lenovo, and Apple

• Save up to 37% on mobile phones and accessories from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus



Amazon Devices

• Save up to 53% on Echo devices

• Save up to 48% on Ring devices

• Save up to 27% on Kindle devices



Amazon Home Services

• Save up to 20% on car rentals, handyman services, moving and packing services, and TV installation services



Gaming

• Save up to 50% on gaming monitors, controllers, and accessories from brands including ASUS, Razer Kishi, Razer Basilisk, and INPHIC

• Save up to 35% on PlayStation, headsets, and controllers from Sony



Home

• Save up to 35% on air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and dishwashers from Levoit, Siemens, and Pro Breeze

• Save up to 23% on vacuum cleaners from dyson, dreame, Roborock, and Hoover

• Save up to 24% on bed linens from brands including hotel linen klub.



Kitchen

• Save up to 40% on coffee machines and milk frothers from brands including Nespresso, De’Longhi, Philips, and Lavazza

• Save up to 30% on air fryers, microwaves, and ovens from brands including Ninja and Panasonic





Everyday essentials and grocery, including items from Amazon Fresh

• Save up to 70% on everyday essentials from brands including Perrier, Humantra, Tilda, Alpro, Comfort, Colgate, Fairy, Fine, JIF, Ariel, and Omo.

• Save up to 70% on fresh fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, potatoes, French beans, carrots, lime, beetroot, lettuce, mushrooms, onions, and eggplant– from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members.

• Save up to 28% on fresh meats including mutton – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members.

• Save up to 20% on everyday essentials including butter and ghee – from Amazon Fresh, exclusive to Prime members.



Beauty and Personal Care

• Save up to 45% on personal care items from Philips, Braun, Revlon, Panasonic, and Babyliss

• Save up to 23% on hair and shower items from Olaplex, Kitsch, COSRX, and Kérastase

• Save up to 19% on beauty products from Eucerin, CeraVe, L'Occitane, LANEIGE, and Neutrogena

• Save up to 14% on hair dryers, straighteners, and curlers from brands including Philips, and Remington



Fashion

• Save up to 66% on watches from Fitbit, WHOOP, Anne Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Casio

• Save up to 63% on apparel from BOSS, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Levis, Under Armor, and Nike

• Save up to 51% on shoes from Ugg, BOSS, Under Armour, Crocs, Reebok, Aldo, and Adidas

• Save up to 50% on eyewear and bags from Ray-Ban, Puma, Samsonite, Michael Kors, Guess, Ted Baker, and American Tourister

• Save up to 22% on jewelry from brands including Swarovski



Sports

• Save up to 42% on walking pads from brands including KingSmith, Sparnod Fitness, and Walkingpad Z1

• Save 15% on sports supplements from brands including Thorne



Toys

• Save up to 35% on toys from brands including Lego and Barbie.



Additional ways to save this White Friday

• Instant Bank Discounts: Customers on Amazonusing Mastercard, ADCB, HSBC, and Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB) cards can enjoy additional discounts for eligible White Friday orders, T&Cs apply.

• Buy Now, Pay Later: Customers on Amazoncan enjoy hassle-free and affordable shopping during the White Friday Sale with Tabby, offering the convenience of splitting payments into 4 interest-free installments, T&Cs apply.

• Installment plans: Customers in the UAE can also opt in to 0% bank installment plans for eligible purchases, available from a wide range of banking partners upon checkout, allowing them to pay for their White Friday orders on Amazonin more affordable and easy monthly installments, T&Cs apply.



Get ready for the White Friday Sale on Amazon

Thanks to Alexa, customers in the UAE can ask when the sale event is taking place, by simply saying "Alexa, when is White Friday?” in English or Arabic, to be reminded of the dates. Customers can also make their White Friday Sale shopping experience even more convenient by downloading the Amazon app, or by visiting the website at to shop the biggest sale of the year on Amazon.ae.





