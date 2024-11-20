President-elect Donald Trump nominates former Congressman Sean Duffy as secretary of transportation

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has nominated former Congressman Sean Duffy as secretary of transportation and is pushing for the approval of other controversial candidates, including Matt Gates for attorney general. Gates, who is facing ethics allegations, has drawn criticism from some senators due to accusations involving inappropriate behavior with a minor. Despite growing opposition, Trump has been actively engaging with senators, urging them to confirm Gates early in the new year, though skepticism within his own party remains.



The situation worsened when Gates' defense attorney revealed that two women who testified in the ethics inquiry claimed to have been compensated for emotional favors by Gates, including one who reportedly witnessed him with a minor in 2017. While Trump has recognized the challenges to Gates' confirmation, he continues to support his nomination. Other nominees, like Robert Kennedy for health and human services, Pete Higgsyth for defense, and Tulsi Gabbard for intelligence, have sparked concerns, yet they are viewed as strong allies of Trump's "America First" ideology.



The House Ethics Committee's report on Gates has become a point of contention, risking defections among Republican senators. House Speaker Mike Johnson argued against releasing the report, stating it was unnecessary since Gates had resigned. Nevertheless, some senators remain unconvinced, and Trump’s pressure tactics are intensifying. If Gates' nomination fails, reports suggest that Trump’s personal lawyer, Todd Blanche, may be considered as a replacement. Trump has also signaled that he will not tolerate significant opposition from his party, even threatening to defeat those who defy him in the future.

