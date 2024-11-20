6Th China-France Cultural Forum Shows Importance Of Staying Curious And Respectful

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China and France are both ancient civilizations, so we must stay curious about each other's cultures while respecting our differences, said Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former prime of France and president of the Foundation Prospective and Innovation (FPI), during the 6th China-France Cultural Forum held from Nov. 12 to 14 in Deauville, France.









Jean-Pierre Raffarin, former prime minister of France and president of the Foundation Prospective and Innovation (FPI) delivers a speech at the opening ceremony in Deauville, France, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: Li Yang/China News Service)

Raffarin emphasized that while cultural divides between the two countries persist, the forum aims to bridge these gaps, fostering mutual understanding between the two peoples.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France. As important representatives of Eastern and Western civilizations, both countries have a long history of mutual appreciation and admiration.

The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. Over the years, China and France have increased their interactions, exchange and communication in various fields, playing an exemplary role in conducting dialogue among different civilizations.

From seeking common ground to mutual respect

Exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations thrive on an open-minded approach that seeks common ground while respecting differences.

During the opening ceremony, founder of Yishu 8 Christine Cayol shared her thoughts on the founding of the China-France Cultural Forum.

She said the idea was transformed into reality thanks to the collective efforts of artists from both countries, who are dedicated to promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

So far, the forum has become a flagship event for cultural exchanges between China and France and has been incorporated into the high-level people-to-people exchange mechanism between the two countries.

In 2009, Cayol founded Yishu 8, based in both Beijing and Paris, to foster cultural exchanges between French and Chinese artists.

Philippe Augier, mayor of Deauville, noted that cultural openness fosters mutual understanding while cultural dialogue promotes people-to-people exchanges.

Deauville, the host city for this year's forum, is known for its rich history and unique geographic location. It has frequently hosted exhibitions showcasing Chinese art, enhancing cultural understanding between the two sides.

Besides, Lu Shaye, China's ambassador to France, underscored the friendly relations between Deauville and China, which is a microcosm of Sino-French cultural exchanges.

Inheritance and innovation go hand in hand

The theme of this year's forum is "Inheritance and Innovation of Civilizations: 60-year Cooperation and Development Between China and France". At the forum, participants emphasized the importance of art innovation and people-to-people exchanges.









A keynote speech during the opening ceremony of the 6th China-France Cultural Forum in Deauville, France, Nov. 12, 2024. (Photo: Li Yang/China News Service)

Ding Zhongli, president of the Western Returned Scholars Association (WRSA) and vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said that the theme of this year's forum highlights the precious Sino-French friendship, which should be carried forward from generation to generation.

“Today, we live in an internet age where many young people build their social circles online. They are impacted by emerging media,” said Mao Weitao, vice chairman of the China Theatre Association and chairman of Dramatist Association of Zhejiang Province.

He noted that traditional drama and theatrical arts are gradually declining. However, he pointed out that today, some young people present tradition with a fresh perspective, which is gaining popularity.

Culture serves as a bridge for mutual understanding, with ancient books and emerging technologies serving as windows to our understanding of each other, said Yannick Bolloré,chairman of the supervisory board of Vivendi.

The civilizations of China and France are vibrant and enduring, with cultural exchanges that never cease, he concluded.

