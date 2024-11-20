Command Post Of Russia's North Group Of Forces Hit In Belgorod Region Ukraine Intel
11/20/2024 5:13:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A command post of Russia's Sever (North) Group of Forces was successfully targeted in Gubkin, Russia's Belgorod region.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed the strike on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
According to Ukrainian military intelligence, residents of the area witnessed thick plumes of black smoke, detected its smell, and heard loud explosions.
The statement reiterated that Ukraine would ensure adequate and fair retribution for every crime committed against its people.
