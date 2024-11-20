Ukraine May Lose War If U.S. Cuts Aid Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine may lose the war against Russia if the United States cuts defense funding to Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with Fox News , according to Ukrinform.

"If they [the new U.S. presidential administration] cut [military aid to Ukraine], I think we will lose. Of course, anyway, we will stay and we will fight. We have production, but it's not enough to prevail. And I think it is not enough to survive. But it will be, if such choice will be the American choice, so we will decide what we'll have to do," Zelensky said.

When asked about the state of the war compared to its beginning, Zelensky remarked that while the early days were the most difficult, any movement now would depend on unity against Russia.

"I think that was the most difficult period, but now this period, this moment depends, I think, on our unity in Ukraine, and I think that what is very dangerous is if we lose unity in Europe and, what is most important, unity between Ukraine and the United States," Zelensky said.

