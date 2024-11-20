Sabesp’S Price Hike Sparks Business Rebellion In São Paulo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Major businesses in São Paulo face a looming water crisis, but not from drought. Sabesp, the region's sole water provider, plans to end special pricing agreements that could triple water costs for hundreds of companies.



The water utility aims to terminate deals with 500 large customers, including hospitals, factories, and retail chains. These contracts currently save businesses R$800 million ($140.35 million) yearly through discounted rates.



Sabesp wants to slash these discounts to R$300 million ($52.63 million) to align with regulatory limits. This move threatens business operations across São Paulo .



A manufacturing plant that currently pays reduced rates for high-volume water use could see its costs surge by 200%. For hospitals and food producers, water represents a critical operational cost that cannot be reduced.



The timing adds extra pressure. Sabesp gave just 60 days' notice, and the courts entered a month-long recess on December 20. This leaves businesses scrambling to either negotiate new terms or prepare legal challenges before the deadline.





Sabesp's Rate Dispute

Legal experts point to two main problems with Sabesp's decision. First, many businesses have operated under these contracts for over a decade, building their entire cost structure around these water rates.



Second, as a utility monopoly, Sabesp leaves customers with no alternative suppliers. The dispute highlights a broader issue in Brazil's privatizing utilities sector.



Companies must balance profit demands from investors against their public service obligations. Sabesp 's aggressive move suggests shareholder interests now outweigh customer needs.



While Sabesp claims it's following contract terms, affected businesses argue this rapid change threatens their survival. Additionally, the outcome will likely set a precedent for how privatized utilities can treat their major customers across Brazil.



Business leaders now face a critical choice: accept higher water costs that could damage their bottom line, or challenge Sabesp in court with no guarantee of success.



In short, their decision could reshape the relationship between utilities and business customers throughout the country.

