The Crypto Market Loses Some Spark
Date
11/20/2024 4:13:14 AM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market Picture
The Cryptocurrency market cap is up 0.3% in 24 hours to $ 3.09 trillion. This slight increase masks an impressive Altcoin pullback that failed to cap the 1% rise in BTC. However, sentiment indicators remain in extreme greed territory. Solana is down 3% overnight and around 6% from Tuesday's high. Litecoin has pulled back 14% from Saturday's high and is a few steps away from $100.
