The Crypto Market Loses Some Spark

Like Litecoin, Ethereum is becoming a boring story. The rally in early November stopped just short of an overbought level, with profit taking at 61.8% of the initial momentum-significantly deeper than Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. Such an adherence to classic technical analysis may be convenient for traders, but it is hardly to the liking of enthusiasts, who have probably moved on to other altcoins.

In another recalculation, the difficulty of mining Bitcoin exceeded 102T for the first time in history. The average hash rate for the two-week calculation period rose to 755.3 EH/s.

According to JPMorgan, the hash price, a measure of Bitcoin mining profitability, rose 29% in the first half of November. The rally in BTC ahead of the hash rate increase and the increase in transaction fees as a percentage of block reward contributed to the significant improvement in mining economics.

MicroStrategy plans to issue a $1.75 billion five-year bond to be used for BTC acquisitions and general corporate purposes. The company's reserves have reached 331,200 BTCs, on which it has spent ~$16.5 billion at an average purchase price of $49,874 per coin.

QCP Capital believes the 'real altcoin season' will begin after the bitcoin dominance index falls to 58% vs 59.4% now. Before that, by the end of the year, BTC could break through the psychologically important $100K mark.

According to the Financial Times, the Donald Trump-linked Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT) is in the advanced stages of a deal to buy struggling platform Bakkt.

