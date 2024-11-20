Hosting Award Recognises Costa Rica's Efforts Against Corruption

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

San Jose: Prosecutor General of the Republic of Costa Rica H E Ivan Vincenti Rojas affirmed that his country's hosting of Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award is a significant recognition of the efforts made by the Costa Rican government, represented by the Public Prosecutor's Office.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, Rojas said that fighting is one of Costa Rica's main goals, noting that this recognition reflects the positive image the country has built internationally in this regard.

He added that hosting the Award carries two key messages. The first is that corruption is a global phenomenon that cannot be fought individually but requires comprehensive international cooperation; and the second is that corruption is not limited to those who grab headlines but is an obstacle to sustainable development, he said. Rojas emphasised that addressing corruption must be incorporated into national strategies alongside issues of economic development and healthcare in order to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth. The Prosecutor General underscored the importance of international cooperation in combating corruption, pointing out that the exchange of experiences and knowledge between countries contributes to improving governmental responses to this phenomenon. Corruption can manifest in various sectors and is not limited to local concerns but extends to different regions around the world, such as South America, Europe, and Africa, he said, stressing the need for a proactive approach to address the root causes of corruption and prevent its escalation.

Rojas also talked about the role of the Public Prosecutor's Office in Costa Rica, which was established in 1949 to serve as the country's legal representative and advisor to the public administration.

He said that in 2002, a specialised office was created within the Public Prosecution to handle corruption cases, following a decision by the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly, adding that this decision reflects the Assembly's confidence in the office's ability to effectively manage these issues.

The Prosecutor General affirmed that prevention is the most effective way to combat corruption and underlined the importance of having a shared national definition of corruption to build a unified strategy that includes all sectors of society.

Regarding cooperation with the State of Qatar, Rojas said that this is the first time the Costa Rican Public Prosecution Office has directly collaborated with another country in the fight against corruption. He expressed appreciation for Qatar's efforts and its role in enhancing this cooperation. The recent meetings with Qatari officials helped facilitate the exchange of knowledge and experiences, showing the importance of establishing direct communication channels between anti-corruption bodies in both countries, he said.