Disney princess issues apology for anti-Trump remarks

(MENAFN) Rachel Zegler, the who stars as Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation, has issued an apology for controversial comments she made after Donald Trump's election victory. In 2016, Zegler took to Instagram to express her anger, saying, "F**k Donald Trump," and wishing that his supporters "never know peace." She also shared concerns about raising her daughter in a world influenced by Trump's presidency.



Zegler, who does not have a daughter, faced backlash, especially from conservative figures like former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who called for Zegler to be removed from the film. In response to the uproar, Zegler apologized on Instagram, acknowledging that she let her emotions get the best of her and admitting that her words contributed to the current climate of negativity. She expressed regret for her actions and reaffirmed her belief in everyone’s right to their opinions, even when they differ from her own.



The actress's apology comes amid ongoing controversies surrounding the 'Snow White' remake. Zegler had previously called for a feminist overhaul of the story, in which Snow White would not be "saved by the prince" or "dreaming about true love." The film, which has also sparked criticism from figures like Peter Dinklage and animator David Hand, is set for release in spring 2024.

