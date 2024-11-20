Germany excludes retreat on Ukraine missiles

(MENAFN) Germany has no plans to change its stance on supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, despite a reported shift in US policy, Defense Boris Pistorius confirmed. While US President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American-supplied ATACMS missiles for strikes inside Russia, Germany remains firm in its refusal to send Taurus air-launched missiles to Kiev. Pistorius stated that this decision aligns with the German government's current position, with no reason to alter it, particularly as Germany plans to send AI-assisted drones instead.



The German was informed in advance about the US change in policy, but German officials emphasize that none of the weapons previously sent to Ukraine are long-range. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has maintained that sending Taurus missiles would make Germany a direct participant in the conflict, a position that has drawn criticism from opposition parties and some coalition members. While Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock supported the US decision, other German politicians, particularly from the Greens and Free Democratic Party, have called for a shift in Germany's approach, with some even advocating for a snap federal election.

