(MENAFN) Italy's Foreign Antonio Tajani has firmly stated that Italy will not allow its weapons to be used by Ukraine to target Russian territory. Speaking in Brussels at the EU foreign ministers' meeting, Tajani reiterated Italy's stance that any weapons provided to Ukraine can only be used within its borders. This response follows reports that US President Joe Biden may have lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range missiles supplied by the West, a move Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been advocating for months. The US has not confirmed or denied these reports.



Tajani also expressed Italy’s support for a peace conference involving global powers such as Russia, China, India, and Brazil, emphasizing the role China could play in encouraging Moscow to end the war. Since the beginning of the conflict in 2022, NATO countries have imposed limits on their military aid to Ukraine to avoid direct involvement in the war with Russia. However, Zelensky has argued that removing these restrictions, particularly on ATACMS missiles, could be crucial to Ukraine’s success. Moscow has warned that such a move would signal direct Western involvement, with President Vladimir Putin stating that the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine would require NATO’s support in targeting, thus crossing a dangerous threshold. Russia has promised a strong and “adequate” response if these weapons are used.

