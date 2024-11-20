Idea of Hamas cannot be killed

(MENAFN) A month after the death of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' leader in Gaza, many are questioning what Israel has truly achieved. Sinwar’s killing, which was portrayed by Israeli officials as a significant victory, has not led to the stability they hoped for. In fact, Fatah spokesman Dimitri Diliani argues that Sinwar's death could intensify radical sentiments and fuel more violence, particularly in the West Bank, which had already become a hotbed for Hamas and other groups.



Even before Sinwar’s removal, the West Bank saw a surge in from Palestinian factions, with a report by Israel’s Shin Bet noting multiple significant assaults and attempted attacks. With radical groups continuing to gain ground in the region, the threat to Israeli security remains high, and violent clashes are expected to persist.



On the southern front, Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza have been costly, with hundreds of Israeli soldiers killed since the invasion began in late October 2023. This underscores the failure to achieve lasting security, with the loss of Sinwar failing to bring about the stability Israel sought.



Furthermore, the objective of completely dismantling Hamas remains unfulfilled. Palestinian analyst Walid Seyam points out that while Israel may have weakened Hamas’ military capabilities, the group’s social services, which are deeply rooted in Palestinian society, ensure its survival and continued influence. Therefore, Sinwar's death has not resulted in the total annihilation of Hamas, as its presence and activities continue to shape the political and social landscape in Gaza and beyond.

