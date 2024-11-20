Pickleball Gains Popularity Among Youth At WHS Sports Hub

The sport, a mixture of tennis, badminton and table tennis, is already making waves as an exciting new recreational activity in the valley.

As per KNO, local youth are flocking to the new courts, eager to experience the that combines fast-paced action with easy-to-learn rules.“It's thrilling to try something different,” said Amaan, a school student.

“Pickleball is not just fun but also a great workout. We have needed something like this for a long time,” he added.

Similarly, the accessibility of pickleball has made it appealing to players of all ages and skill levels.

“What makes it special is that anyone can play,” said an official from WHS Sports Hub Sonwar.

“We have already seen groups of friends and families enjoying their time on the courts. It's fostering a sense of community,” he added.

Interestingly, for many, the introduction of pickleball is more than just a new sport; it is a refreshin addition to Kashmir's growing sports culture.

Shabir Ahmad, a local from Sonwar, Srinagar, said the youth here are always looking for innovative activities.“Pickleball fits perfectly because it is easy to pick up and has great physical benefits,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now