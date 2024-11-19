(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) ("Zurich") is committed to sustainability and has long been committed to promoting eco-friendly practices and healthier lifestyles within the community. As the first international insurance group to pledge support for the Paris Agreement in the fight against global warming, Zurich is targeting net-zero emissions by 2030. Beyond minimizing its carbon footprint in daily operations, Zurich integrates sustainability into our product and service offerings, expanding our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework to deliver long-term value to customers. This unwavering commitment and outstanding performance have earned Zurich the "Excellence in ESG and Sustainability Award" at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards, hosted by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers, for three consecutive years, underscoring both industry and public acclaim for our ESG strategy.





Hong Kong Observatory (First in the right), Arthur LAM, Co-Founder & CEO of Negawatt (Second in the left), Vincent YIP, Chief Executive Officer, Cornerstone Technologies (Second in the right) attended the kick-off ceremony to celebrate the launch of tri-party collaboration.

As part of Zurich's ESG commitment, we are proud to announce our collaboration with Negawatt Utility Limited ("Negawatt") and Cornerstone Technologies . Leveraging our expertise in distinct areas, we aim to accelerate the evolution of a sustainable ecosystem within the community, starting with green mobility. The gamified app, ZERO2, launched by Negawatt , partners with numerous eco-friendly merchants to offer free gifts and discounts, encouraging individual users to complete various ESG tasks. This fosters the development of daily sustainable habits and reduces carbon emissions. Notably, ZERO2 is Hong Kong's largest ESG rewards platform in terms of the number of users and the only pioneering ESG lifestyle app approved to join the HKQAA ESG Connect program. Meanwhile, Cornerstone Technologies , a premier electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider in Hong Kong, has established an extensive EV charging network, making significant positive impact on the environment. It offers a range of charging solutions to promote EV adoption and green transport, contributing to a low-carbon future.





Zurich, Negawatt and Cornerstone Technologies will work closely together in the areas of environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G), leveraging their capabilities to create synergies and strengthen ESG efforts. The tri-party alliance will launch a series of promotional activities.

In this collaboration, Zurich, Negawatt and Cornerstone Technologies will work closely together in the areas of environmental (E), social (S) and governance (G), leveraging their capabilities to create synergies and strengthen ESG efforts. To champion carbon reduction initiatives, the tri-party alliance invites individuals to complete various tasks, such as using Cornerstone's EV charging services to earn Zero2 points and support environmental protection (E). In recognition of these efforts, Zurich offers insurance discounts and provides protection, creating a positive social impact (S). The ZERO2 app helps users track and verify data that contributes positively to the environment, providing solid proof for program evaluation and ensuring precise governance (G). This, in turn, enables us to analyze data in a timely manner, adjust ESG strategies and achieve optimal carbon reduction results.



Join the Green Lifestyle Community and Earn Rewards for Reducing the Carbon Footprint



Zurich has launched an exclusive ZURICH COMMUNITY on the ZERO2 app, providing users with instant access to our latest ESG updates and product offers.



To mark this first collaboration, Zurich, Negawatt, and Cornerstone Technologies have launched a welcome promotional campaign. We invite customers and the public to participate in carbon reduction initiatives involving clothing, food, housing, and mobility on ZERO2. For example, participants can earn ZERO2 points and redeem rewards by engaging in community recycling projects, embracing plastic-free lifestyle, and reducing household energy waste, in recognition of their dedication to renewable energies.



Eric Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Zurich Insurance (Hong Kong) , said, "Sustainability has always been a top priority for Zurich. We strive to reduce the carbon footprint through various means to reach our net-zero goals, while integrating sustainability elements into all our products and services. We are also committed to helping our customers transform, encouraging them to change their mindsets and develop new habits. We are excited to partner with Negawatt and Cornerstone Technologies to create a green lifestyle community that inspires individuals to develop environmentally friendly habits in their daily lives and seamlessly integrate environmental stewardship into their routines."



To reward participants for their contributions to sustainability, Zurich, Negawatt and Cornerstone Technologies will roll out a series of exclusive promotions during the event.



See below for details of the welcome campaign:



1. Green Lifestyle Promotions



From now until January 30, 2025, register as a member of the ZERO2 app to instantly receive 200 points redeemable for various rewards* and enjoy the following exclusive offers and privileges:



Points Rewards:





Earn 3x ZERO2 points for completing Cornerstone EV charging tasks.



Redeem HKD 200,000 personal accident coverage (one-year) with 50 points.

Redeem a 30% discount on the first-year premium of Zurich's Breezy Travel Insurance Plan and a 20% discount on the first-year premium of the Breezy Home Insurance Plan with 5 points. New customers^ who purchase Zurich's Private Motor Car Insurance Plan – Electric Vehicle will receive a HKD 50 Cornerstone GO EV Charging Credit# for every HKD 2,500 of premiums paid.



Selected Zurich customers can redeem a HKD 50 Cornerstone GO EV charging voucherwith points at ZURICH COMMUNITY. Enjoy a 10% discount on Cornerstone GO EV charging voucher. For example, users can obtain a HKD 200 Cornerstone GO EV charging voucherfor just HKD 180 plus 5 points.



Champion: HKD 5,000 worth of Cornerstone GO EV charging voucher

Runner-up: HKD 3,000 worth of Cornerstone GO EV charging voucher Third place: HKD 1,000 worth of Cornerstone GO EV charging voucher

*For details of the terms and conditions, please refer to the promotional banners on the ZERO2 app.^Note: Customers must not have purchased any Zurich private motor car insurance plan within the past 3 years.#Note: This voucher is applicable to all existing and new Cornerstone Technologies users, redeemable only once per user.From December 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, Zurich will launch a carbon reduction leaderboard, ranking users by their contributions to cutting carbon emissions. The top 10 users will be featured, with the leaderboard updated regularly.Following the event, the top three users with the most significant achievements in carbon reduction will receive special rewards in recognition of their efforts in cutting their carbon footprint and supporting renewable energies:, stated, "Negawatt is dedicated to promoting sustainability through technology. Our ZERO2 mobile app aims to raise public awareness of ESG awareness, quantify and track related behaviors, and enable individuals to showcase their contributions to Hong Kong's sustainability and ESG efforts. We believe this can enhance their sense of accomplishment. ZERO2 also provides businesses with transparent, accurate, and quantifiable ESG data reports. We believe that data transparency and reporting accuracy are essential for driving change and improving governance in the ESG field. We are delighted to work with Zurich and Cornerstone Technologies to promote Hong Kong's green ecosystem through the ZERO2 app, offering users practical and achievable carbon reduction initiatives. With the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Sustainable Finance Action Plan and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's ESG disclosure requirements, ZERO2 will assist businesses in complying with regulations and meeting their ESG data disclosure needs. Our goal is to help companies stay ahead of emerging sustainability standards and demonstrate their achievements in carbon reduction, transparency, and social responsibility, contributing to a greener future for Hong Kong and the world."Cyberport has voiced strong support for the new green ecosystem collaboration., stated "As the digital technology flagship in Hong Kong, Cyberport supports over 820 Smart Living and 430 FinTech start-ups, fostering innovation to drive smart city development and sustainable economic practices. We are thrilled to facilitate the collaboration between Zurich Insurance, Negawatt, and Cornerstone Technologies, marking a pivotal advancement toward achieving smart living solutions aligned with ESG principles. As a member of the Cyberport Incubation Programme, Negawatt not only exemplifies excellence but also inspires start-ups to embrace innovation and contribute to Hong Kong's smart city ecosystem.", commented, "We are excited and honored to partner with Zurich and Negawatt in the promotion of sustainability and the development of a green ecosystem. ESG stands as a cornerstone of future business growth. Through this collaboration, we will leverage our competitive edge to propel carbon reduction efforts and spur public adoption of sustainable practices. Cornerstone Technologies is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge EV charging solutions and driving green transportation. Our alliance with Zurich and Negawatt will serve as a catalyst to engage the community in carbon reduction efforts and reward their eco-friendly contributions. We aim to establish Hong Kong's premier ESG rewards platform through the ZERO2 app, incentivizing green commuting for a low-carbon future. This venture represents not only commercial success but also our profound commitment to society and the environment."Looking ahead,will continue to work withandto raise environmental awareness, promote sustainability, and create a brighter future.