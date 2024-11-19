Shark Tank Stars To Make Historic Appearance At Noblecon20

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Florida Atlantic University (“FAU”) is set to host three stars from ABC's popular show“Shark Tank” at the upcoming NobleCon20, the annual presented by Noble Capital Markets on December 3-4, 2024. The event will feature Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, fondly known as“Mr. Wonderful,” in a special session anticipated to be an exciting, educational experience for attendees.

During a recent interview with a local TV station ( ), Nico Pronk, CEO of Noble Capital Markets, shared details about the event, which will mark the 20th NobleCon and be a key part of celebrating Noble Capital Markets' 40th anniversary. This year's conference introduces the...

Read More>>

