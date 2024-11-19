Action Against Hunger Wins Two Silver Anthem Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) Action Against Hunger, a global leader in the fight to end hunger, is honored to accept two Silver Anthem Awards, which highlight the purpose and mission-driven work of people, companies and organizations worldwide. Selected from more than 2,300 entries and more than 34 countries, Action Against Hunger was recognized for the REact: Energies for Assisting Communities Tool and for our Severe Acute Malnutrition Relapse Research.

The REact Tool is a new non-cost tool to help the nonprofit sector decarbonize emergency response programs. REact is the first tool of its kind and was developed by Action Against Hunger with input from 40 NGOs and UN agencies.

The Severe Acute Malnutrition Relapse Research reflects groundbreaking research into ways to prevent relapse among children treated for acute malnutrition. This first-of-its-kind study provided valuable new insights that could save lives by improving the long-term impact of aid budgets.

Action Against Hunger was also a finalist for We Hack Hunger in the category Humanitarian Action & Services – Community Engagement. This project uses technology to create an early warning system for hunger and to prevent it by providing solidarity aid cards to unemployed people who participate in employment and entrepreneurship programs.

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose and mission-driven work of people and organizations worldwide across seven core issues. The Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, Glaad, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF and XQ.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change and reach 21 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 59 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.