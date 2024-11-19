Predictwind Supercharges Marine Weather Safety With Real-Time Lightning And Advanced Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Avoid Dangerous Weather with Real-Time Lightning and Advanced Tools

Extended GMDSS Map Outlooks Give Ocean Goers Even Greater Insights and Protection

New Extreme Weather Warnings Help Users Make Safer Decisions on the Water

New Safety Features Arms Users with Better Decision-Making Insights

- Jon Bilger, CEOAUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PredictWind has bolstered its marine weather forecasting platform with a new Lightning Display Feature and upgrades to existing features, designed to enhance user safety.The real-time lightning feature leverages the most comprehensive and accurate lightning network worldwide to arm users with the insights they need to make better decisions to stay safe on and off the water.“By utilizing our new Lightning Display Feature, sailors will now have the most comprehensive global lightning network available,” said PredictWind CEO Jon Bilger.“This advanced technology is engineered to offer users the best possible data to make safe, well-informed decisions while out on the water.”Beyond this innovative new feature, PredictWind has also been hard at work upgrading its existing tools - from supercharged satellite imagery and new extreme weather warnings to extended GMDSS map outlooks - to give ocean goers even greater insights and protection.Supercharged Satellite ImageryIn a world-first, satellite imagery combined with rain radar and Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) weather warnings is now available. PredictWind users can cross-reference these three sources to accurately locate and track extreme weather events such as cyclones, thunderstorms, fronts, and more.New Extreme Weather WarningsExtreme weather alerts from the GMDSS forecasts are now accessible in weather maps, tables, daily briefings, weather routing, and departure planning features. These warnings include:- Lightning Index- Cape Index for Thunderstorms- Rain Squalls- High Gusts- Fog- Wind Chill- Wind Against CurrentWind Against Tidal Current WarningsThe Wind Against Current warning within the Weather Routing and Departure Planning features now includes Tidal Currents along with Ocean Currents. Warnings give users the time and location of dangerous wave conditions that Wind Against Tide can cause so they can keep their boat and crew safe.See Further Ahead with GMDSS Map UpgradesUsing AI, PredictWind translates the GMDSS text forecasts into a map view to display:- Thunderstorms- High and low-pressure systems- Troughs, ridges and fronts- Ice- Tropical Depressions, Storms and CyclonesInitially, the map had an outlook of 12 hours, but now PredictWind users can view all future alerts in the GMDSS forecasts, which are written by meteorologists.A leader in marine weather forecasting, these new updates solidify PredictWind's position as the most comprehensive and trusted resource for sailors and mariners worldwide. With unparalleled access to real-time lightning data, enhanced weather visualization tools, and extended forecast horizons, PredictWind empowers users to navigate the seas with greater confidence and safety. For more information, visit .ENDSPlease find supporting imagery at the link hereAbout PredictWindPredictWind is the world's leading provider of marine weather forecasting solutions. Trusted by sailors and mariners worldwide, PredictWind's technology combines advanced weather data with cutting-edge tools for accurate, reliable, and comprehensive marine weather information.

