W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2024

W.T.B. Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share has been declared and will be paid on December 6, 2024, to of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024. The quarterly dividend rate of $1.85 per common share is the same as the prior dividend rate.

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region

since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the bank has $11 billion in assets. Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches

and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,200

people. Details can be found at . The bank is also active on

Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

