Carrierx Launches HD Direct, Unmatched HD Voice Clarity For Business Communication

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Long Beach, CA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Beach, CA - 11/19/2024 – CarrierX, a leading Communication as a Service (CPaaS), announced industry-first HD Voice capabilities across its platform with connectivity to most major carriers. Businesses using CarrierX services will now experience crystal-clear voice quality through HD Carrier's exclusive HD-enabled phone numbers. Full HD Voice calling is supported for customers of AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, leveraging the AMR-WB codec to deliver bidirectional end-to-end clarity that elevates and empowers business communications.

For the first time, business call centers and applications can experience communication quality that captures the full range of vocal tones and nuances that have previously been reserved for calls that stayed within the incumbent carrier networks. This advancement marks a significant leap forward in voice technology, fostering natural, face-to-face-like interactions from a distance, ensuring conversations are not only clear but impactful.

Early CarrierX HD Direct customers include YouMail, the leading service for preventing spam calls, text and voicemail; and Productive.ai, the first AI note-taker integrated into cell phone calls. They have embraced the benefits of HD Voice and direct carrier connectivity to offer advanced functionality and improve customer experiences.

A New Standard in Communication Quality

CarrierX's HD Voice capabilities allow its customers and their users to conduct calls without the common drawbacks of traditional narrowband audio, such as distorted audio and background noise. This is particularly beneficial for businesses where clarity is critical, such as in customer service, telehealth, finance, and legal sectors. With the introduction of HD Direct, CarrierX is setting a new standard in call quality while reducing the complexity and cost of managing a voice network.

“HD Direct represents a transformative leap in business communications, offering unprecedented clarity and accuracy,” said Andy Nickerson, CEO of CarrierX.“We're proud to offer HD Carrier Phone Numbers to business communication services and to bring this revolutionary technology to our clients around the world, allowing HD communication with both reliability and precision.”

Hear the Difference for Yourself

CarrierX invites users to experience HD Voice firsthand. A demonstration line has been set up at (316) 368-9050 allowing callers to immediately understand the difference in quality and experience the technology themselves.

Benefits of HD Voice for CarrierX Users



Superior Clarity : Improved sound quality ensures all parties are heard, reducing the need for repetition and enhancing understanding.

Better AI Transcriptions : With HD Voice, automated transcription services capture conversations more accurately, supporting businesses using voice data for insights.

Reduced Background Noise : HD Voice reduces the distraction caused by outside noise, focusing on the caller's voice for a professional experience. Enhanced Security and Privacy : With private IP direct connections through HD Carrier's network, calls are more secure, eliminating risks associated with call routing through traditional PSTN intermediaries.

“By utilizing HD Voice, Productive.ai achieved a noticeable increase in transcription accuracy, improving the quality of notes, tasks, and summaries generated by our AI platform”, said Enlai Chu, CEO and Founder of “Our customers have become accustomed to HD audio quality from their mobile-to-mobile calling experiences, and now with HD Direct, communications services like Productive.ai can provide the same voice quality experience as the mobile operators.”

“In addition to being able to provide higher quality and more reliable audio to our users, the trusted call path offered by CarrierX allows YouMail to incorporate extended STIR/SHAKEN data into its spam blocking algorithms, further protecting its users and partners from unsolicited and fraudulent phone calls,” said Alex Quilici, CEO of YouMail.

About CarrierX

CarrierX is a leading provider of CPaaS solutions, dedicated to offering customizable, high-quality voice, messaging, and conferencing services that support seamless, enterprise-ready communication solutions. CarrierX's platform empowers developers and businesses with the tools to build and scale applications with carrier-level control and quality.

About HD Carrier

HD Carrier is pioneering HD Voice services by offering the first-ever HD phone numbers that work end-to-end on AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile's networks. By eliminating intermediate carriers and using AMR Wide-Band technology, HD Carrier enables businesses and individuals to experience unparalleled voice clarity and connection.

About Productive.ai

Productive® () is the first AI-powered work automation application for cell phone calls. By integrating with your existing mobile number, Productive® enhances calls with legally compliant call recording and transcription, AI notes and summaries, task detection, calendar event creation, and automatic updates of 20+ CRMs. Productive® empowers today's mobile professionals to simply talk while AI handles their work.

About YouMail

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks.

Additional Information

For more information about CarrierX and HD Direct, please visit or call (316) 368-9050 to hear the quality for yourself.

CONTACT: Andrew Nickerson CarrierX (562)-521-7000 ...