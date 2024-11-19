Understanding Banxico’S Latest Interest Rate Decisions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The of Mexico (Banxico) is taking significant steps to manage the country's economic landscape by reducing its benchmark interest rate.



This move comes as inflation shows signs of easing, and it's important for anyone interested in Mexico's to understand what this means.



Recently, Banxico lowered its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 10.25%. This decision was unanimous among the five-member board and reflects a strategic response to the current inflation trends.



Victoria Rodríguez, the governor of Banxico , stated that ongoing improvements in inflation allow for further cuts to the reference rate. She emphasized that future meetings will focus on assessing inflation and making informed decisions.



In October, core inflation-excluding food and energy-fell to 3.80% from 3.91% in September. However, the overall inflation rate increased slightly to 4.76%.







Banxico has set an inflation target of 3%, with a permissible margin of one percentage point. This context is crucial because it indicates that while some prices are stabilizing, others are still rising, creating a mixed economic picture.

Mexico's Economic Strategy

Rodríguez hinted at the possibility of more significant rate cuts if inflation continues to decline. This year alone, Banxico has implemented four cuts, each by 25 basis points.



These cuts can influence borrowing costs for both consumers and businesses alike. However, not everything is smooth sailing. The Mexican peso has weakened considerably over the past six months.



This decline is due to investor concerns stemming from political changes and uncertainties related to U.S.-Mexico trade relations after Donald Trump's election.



Rodríguez noted that despite these challenges, market conditions have remained relatively stable since the elections. However, Banxico is ready to step in if necessary.



Adding another layer to this economic narrative is the recent budget proposal from Mexico's Ministry of Finance for 2025.



The government aims to reduce the budget deficit to 3.9% of GDP through increased economic growth and spending cuts across various sectors.



This budget is under scrutiny as it seeks to address a projected deficit of 5.9% this year-the highest since the 1980s. Rodríguez pointed out that financial markets reacted positively to the budget announcement, indicating a sense of stability moving forward.

