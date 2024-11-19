Rain, Snow In Kashmir Valley Expected From Nov 23

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has reported that the minimum temperature has fallen significantly with further fall in minimum temperature by 1-2°C at many stations over the next three days.

The authorities have urged tourists, trekkers, and travellers to follow safety and traffic advisories to avoid any mishaps during their journeys.

The Met Department has also released a detailed forecast for the coming days.“Weather conditions are expected to remain generally dry across Jammu and Kashmir until the evening of November 23. However, light rain and snow are anticipated in the higher reaches of Kashmir and some isolated areas of the Jammu division from late-night November 23 through the morning of November 24. Following this brief spell of precipitation, the weather is likely to remain predominantly dry from November 25 to 30.”

In light of these conditions, travellers have been advised to plan their trips carefully, particularly on November 24 when light rain and snow could impact travel in high-altitude areas. Proper winter gear and strict adherence to local advisories have been strongly recommended to ensure safety.

