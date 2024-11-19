Strategic Benefits Advisors Recognized Among Atlanta's Top Employee Benefits And Compensation Companies For Sixth Year

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 19, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) has been honored by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of Atlanta's top employee benefits and compensation companie of 2024. This is the sixth consecutive year SBA has made the Chronicle's annual list, which highlights metro Atlanta's largest employers of benefits consultants. The accolade underscores SBA's steady growth and success in delivering expert consulting and benefits delivery services to public and private-sector employers across North America.







Image caption: Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc.

SBA has operated out of its Atlanta headquarters since 2002, supporting companies with services ranging from plan design and administration to vendor searches and actuarial services. Now, after more than two decades of continuous expansion to its client base, service offerings and team, SBA has outgrown its current office space and will soon relocate nearby to a larger, more modern facility.

“Atlanta has been a fantastic home for SBA, and we're proud to continue building our business here,” said Mindy Zatto, CEO of Strategic Benefits Advisors.“Being recognized among the city's top employee benefits companies for six years in a row is a testament to our team's commitment to excellence.”

About Strategic Benefits Advisors:

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. (SBA) is an independent, full-service employee benefits consulting firm focused on creatively and effectively solving complex benefits issues for clients ranging from 1,000 to over 300,000 employees. Founded in 2002 by veteran consultants Mindy Zatto and Andy Adams, SBA provides practical consulting recommendations and expert implementation of solutions for all types of employee benefits programs, including retirement, health and welfare, financial wellness and employee recognition. With an average of over 25 years in the field, SBA's team of actuaries, consultants and systems specialists is among the most experienced in the industry.

