Low Wage Discourages Baghlan Carpet Weavers

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Some carpet weavers in northern Baghlan say that their interest in the traditional handicraft of carpet weaving has waned due to the lack of attention from the and institutions.

Ahmad Hussain Karbalae, a resident of Dand-i-Ghori district's Khawaja Alwan area, said currently, there is no support for carpet weavers in this province, which has led to a decrease in their interest in carpet weaving.

He said:“The government and carpet traders are not taking into account the problems of carpet weavers and should take action and support carpet weavers to grow the ancient carpet industry, they should increase the price of carpet weaving so that we can work with passion.”

Karbalae said weaving Afghan carpets is a complex and difficult task, but the price of one meter is set by contracting companies at 1,800 afs, while three people can produce a five-meter carpet in a month.

He said they could not weave and make marketing for their carpets and market carpets on their own, so they have to work on a contractual basis with companies, and the money they get is not enough for them. They add that if they are not helped, they will turn to other businesses instead of carpet weaving.

Bibi Sherin, head of a carpet weaving company in Pul-i-Khumri, said there was high demand from traders for carpets but the weaving trend was low this year.

She said:“Last year, 40 women worked with me here, this year, since the organization does not have any projects in the carpet sector in Baghlan, I have many orders for carpets from companies, but there are few weavers, so I cannot fulfill them on time.”

Meanwhile, Shaima Azizi, a resident of Baghlan-i-Markazi district, said:“I was in charge of a carpet weaving factory in Peshawar for eight years. It has been three years since I came to the country, but I have not received any cooperation so far; that is why I have not been able to work.”

She said if she is provided with the necessary materials for carpet weaving, she can build a factory and provide employment for her family and dozens of other women in this handicraft industry.

Mawlavi Ezzat Mir Haqqani, deputy head of the provincial Information and Cultural Department, said it was the government's responsibility to support carpet weaving and other local industry.

He said:“The concerns of the carpet weavers are valid and remained unaddressed, I have shared the problems of the carpet weavers with organizations several times, but no one has helped yet, a general change has been made by the government, earlier, Afghan carpets were taken to Peshawar for processing, but now they are processed in Kabul, which shows the government's commitment to supporting Afghan products.”

However, he did not provide information regarding the unwillingness of NGOs to support the carpet industry in the province.

