SEIDOR Opentrends To Participate At Major Industry Conferences

Join SEIDOR Opentrends at the BIAN Summit 2024 in London, November 19-20, to explore the future of banking modernization and digital transformation

Anselm Bossacoma, Chief Strategy Officer at SEIDOR Opentrends, will deliver a keynote on AI innovation at SCIP IntelliCon 2024, Dec 4

SEIDOR Opentrends Spotlights Innovation in Banking and AI at BIAN Summit London and SCIP IntelliCon Barcelona

- Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SEIDOR Opentrends, a leader in digital transformation solutions, announces that it will participate in two prestigious industry events, reinforcing its commitment to innovation in banking and artificial intelligence .BIAN Banking Summit 2024Nov 19-20, 2024 London, UKSEIDOR Opentrends will join industry leaders at the BIAN Banking Summit 2024 in London, UK (November 19-20, 2024). The summit is a crucial platform for discussing the future of banking architecture and digital transformation strategies. SEIDOR Opentrends experts will share insights on banking modernization and implementing BIAN standards for enhanced operational efficiency.SCIP Data-Driven Intelligence in CI and the Intelligence EcoSystemDec 3-5, 2024 Barcelona, CataloniaIn a keynote presentation at SCIP IntelliCon Barcelona 2024, SEIDOR Opentrends' industry leader Anselm Bossacoma will address the transformative power of Cloud AI in modern business. His session, "Driving Innovation with AI: Transform Data into New Business, Products, and Revenue Streams," will explore practical approaches to leveraging AI for tangible business outcomes.The presentation will focus on:- Enterprise-wide AI integration strategies- Cloud AI implementation for scalability and security- Case studies of successful AI deployments- AI's role in strategic decision-making"These conferences represent prime opportunities for industry professionals to engage with SEIDOR Opentrends' expertise in banking modernization and AI implementation," said Xavi Buscalla, CEO at Opentrends Inc. "We invite attendees to connect with our team to explore how our solutions can drive their digital transformation journey."For meeting requests and additional information, please contact: ...

