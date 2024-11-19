Linux Foundation Announces Formation Of The Jupyter Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Jupyter Foundation to support Project Jupyter's software, standards and services for interactive computing

Today, the Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the Jupyter Foundation to support Project Jupyter, an open source project creating software and standards that are widely used by millions for interactive computing, data science, and research, has launched as part of LF Charities.

The launch of the Jupyter Foundation adds a mechanism for organizations to provide sustaining engineering and funding to this mission-critical project.

Jupyter Foundation's goal is to ensure continued technical advancement of Project Jupyter in a vendor-neutral way

The goal of the Jupyter Foundation is to ensure, through the provision of resources, continued technical advancement of Project Jupyter in a vendor-neutral way. Areas of support under consideration include: engineering resources, release management community management resources, investment in documentation and accessibility, and marketing and events to support Project Jupyter.

"The Jupyter Foundation is a critical step forward in ensuring the long-term sustainability of this transformative open-source ecosystem," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. "Through robust support and resources, the Foundation aims to amplify Jupyter's impact, driving breakthroughs in science, technology, and education for generations to come. We are honored to partner with the Jupyter community on this mission of innovation and discovery."

The Jupyter Foundation launches with support from premier members including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Meta, Bloomberg and general members including Anaconda, Quansight and QuantStack.

The Jupyter Foundation is governed by a governing board of representatives of the members of the Jupyter Foundation together with the members of the Executive Council of Project Jupyter who provide insight to the governing board on the resource requirements of Project Jupyter. For information on joining the Jupyter Foundation as a member, please see . For information on Project Jupyter including its technical governance and how to make contributions, please see .

Supporting Quotes

AWS

"Over the past decade, Project Jupyter has thrived thanks to its vibrant, innovative, and welcoming community of contributors and users, making it critical infrastructure for data science, AI/ML, computational science, and education," said Brian Granger, Senior Principal Technologist, AWS and Co-Founder of Project Jupyter . "AWS has long been an active contributor to the project and its community, and we see this as an exciting step forward to help build partnerships and ensure sustainability. We are proud to support the Jupyter Foundation and are committed to its mission."

Google

"Jupyter is essential to the AI development ecosystem and has helped millions of people in the fields of data science and machine learning. At Google, Jupyter plays a critical role in our research and machine learning efforts through Colab, a Jupyter-based hosted notebook used to support a range of our internal ML and analytics use cases as well as millions of external developers and enterprise uses," said Amin Vahdat, Vice President of ML, Systems, and Cloud AI, Google . "We're pleased to contribute to and support the Jupyter Foundation's mission to make open source tools accessible to everyone."

Bloomberg

"Bloomberg has been a dedicated supporter of Project Jupyter for more than a decade, contributing to this impactful open source project's growth through funding, engineering expertise, and community engagement," said Shawn Edwards, Chief Technology Officer, Bloomberg . "We're excited to see this evolution of Project Jupyter with the formation of the new Jupyter Foundation, which will continue to advance interactive computing and data science globally."

Anaconda

"We're proud to deepen Anaconda's long-standing collaboration with Jupyter, which has transformed science and revolutionized how data practitioners work," said Peter Wang, Founder and Chief AI Officer, Anaconda . "We are excited to join the Jupyter Foundation, to bring more resources to the project, strengthen its open-source core, and accelerate innovation in data, science, and AI. We look forward to delivering the future of interactive computing to our network of 45 million users and thousands of businesses that rely on Anaconda and Jupyter."



QuantStack

"As we commence this new chapter with the Jupyter Foundation, I am reminded of the privilege it has been for us to work on such a meaningful project over the years. The positive impact of Project Jupyter is the driving force behind our long-term commitment," said Sylvain Corlay, CEO, QuantStack . "With the foundation's support, I hope we will not only propel advancements in science, discovery, and education but also expand our reach to benefit even more people globally. We look forward to the opportunities ahead."

Quansight

"We have supported Jupyter since its inception and are excited for this next stage of growth within the Jupyter community," said Travis Oliphant, CEO, Quansight and Founder of Anaconda and NumFOCUS, NumPy, SciPy & Numba Creator . "We look forward to continuing to support the community and to help companies get the most out of their Jupyter deployments."

About LF Charities

LF Charities empowers people and communities worldwide to engage in the creation and development of open source technology. This includes enabling a wide range of technical collaboration, including open source software, standards, hardware, and data. It is the goal of LF Charities to enable development of open technology which is shared freely across the world to tackle societal challenges and bridge inequalities. LF Charities is committed to fostering a public commons for open source technology-a commons that propels the advancement of society at large. With this charitable mission, LF Charities supports the Linux Foundation ecosystem. For more information please visit .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.

