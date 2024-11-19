Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Electrode Holder For Arc/Stick Welding (TLS-4026)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a certified pipe welder and instructor. I thought there could be a smart electrode holder for arc/stick welding," said an inventor, from Sidney, Ohio, "so I invented the

BLUETOOTH SMART WELDING STINGER AND ARC WELDING APP. My design would semi-automate the complex and delicate motions which are required for the creation of high-quality stick welds."

The patent-pending invention provides a smart arc welding electrode holder. In doing so, it would convert the manual process of arc welding into a semi-automated process. As a result, it increases precision and control, which could yield high quality welding results. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for welders. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-4026, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

