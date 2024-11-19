US Envoy Affirms Real Opportunity To Resolve Lebanon Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- United States' Presidential Envoy, Amos Hochstein, affirmed Tuesday that there is a "real opportunity" to resolve the conflict, upon concluding meeting with Lebanese House Speaker, Nabih Berri on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Hochstein reflected on the meeting, calling it constructive and highly beneficial.

Reaching a solution remains a stakeholders' decision, remarked Hochstein expressing hope that they would arrive at a within the next few days.

The US envoy met Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, in attendance of Foreign Minister Abdullah Buhabib, to discuss ceasefire efforts and UNSC resolution 1701.

A statement issued by the Premier's media office affirmed that ceasefire, ending the Israeli aggression and protecting Lebanon's territorial integrity is the government's priority.

Hochstein's visit is part of efforts to reach a ceasefire, as Lebanon has been under heavy air strikes by Israeli occupation since September 23, causing great losses in lives and property, as well as the displacement of thousands of people. (end)

