Vascular And Interventional Partners Featured In Arizona Physician Fall 2024 Issue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Arizona Physician Magazine highlights VIP's commitment to redefining patient care through innovative, minimally invasive treatments.

- Chris Goettl, D HILL, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vascular and Interventional Partners (VIP) is proud to announce its feature in the Fall 2024 issue of Arizona Physician Magazine , showcasing the practice's commitment to redefining patient care through innovative, minimally invasive treatments. This recognition highlights VIP's mission to enhance healthcare accessibility within the community.As a physician-owned practice, VIP prioritizes personalized care above all else. Dr. Goettl emphasizes,“Being independent allows us to prioritize patient care over profit, ensuring that every treatment plan is tailored to individual needs.” This patient-centered approach enables VIP to deliver compassionate care without the limitations often found in larger healthcare systems.The strength of VIP lies in its collaborative model, where nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and board-certified interventional radiologists work in concert to ensure exceptional follow-up care. Dr. Goettl notes the impact:“Our nurse practitioners and PAs play an essential role in patient care, ensuring every step of the treatment is closely monitored.” This integrated team ensures patients receive the highest standard of care throughout their treatment journey.This feature in Arizona Physician aligns with the mission of the Maricopa County Medical Society (MCMS), an organization dedicated to advancing the practice of medicine and serving as a trusted source of expertise. VIP is honored to be recognized for its leadership in interventional radiology, reflecting the organization's commitment to elevating healthcare standards.VIP is at the forefront of innovation, providing treatments that enhance quality of life without the need for major surgery. Looking ahead, Dr. Goettl expresses optimism about the future:“I believe our future at VIP is very bright.” The practice has established a model for interventional radiology, neurointerventional radiology, and neurosurgery that offers world-class patient care in a healing environment, while maintaining sustainable costs that benefit the healthcare system.We invite everyone to explore the full feature in Arizona Physician, available on pages 22-27, to learn more about VIP's innovative approach to patient care.About Vascular and Interventional PartnersVascular and Interventional Partners is dedicated to providing top-tier, minimally invasive treatments tailored to individual patient needs. Our team of specialists is committed to excellence in patient care, combining innovation with compassionate service.For more information, please visit or contact us at 480-576-5274 or ....

Lewis Pincus

Target Consulting

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.