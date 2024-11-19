Parliament Approves Ukraine's State Budget For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 19, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed in the second reading and as a whole draft bill No. 12000 'On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025'.

The relevant statement was made by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (from the parliamentary faction 'Holos') on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The record-breaking expenditures worth around UAH 3.94 trillion, including UAH 2.22 trillion worth of defense expenditures. A total of UAH 2.3 trillion in revenues (including UAH 141 billion from the taxation bill No. 1141d). Also, we expect USD 38.4 billion in external financing next year,” Zhelezniak wrote.

In his words, a total of 257 Members of Parliament voted in favor of the above document.

A reminder that, on November 18, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget recommended the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2025 for the second reading and made final amendments to the document.