Marshall Wace Selects Bloomberg's IBVAL Front Office For Intraday Pricing Insights

Bloomberg today announced that Marshall Wace, a leading global liquid alternatives manager, has selected IBVAL Front Office to inform their multi-asset strategy with high quality pricing. IBVAL Front Office uses the latest approaches in AI to deliver pricing as fast as every 15 seconds across the liquidity spectrum for USD, EUR and GBP credit markets.

Marshall Wace, headquartered in London with $69 billion in assets, is renowned for its culture of continuous innovation and a quest for improvement. To inform the firm's credit strategies, Marshall Wace required robust pricing data for idea generation and pre-trade analysis. IBVAL stood out for its exceptional quality in pricing high yield bonds, particularly during pre-market hours.

"Access to near real-time pricing data that closely aligns with trading expectations is a differentiator," said Eric Isenberg, Global Head of Enterprise Data Pricing at Bloomberg. "We're pleased to support Marshall Wace's systematic credit strategy with IBVAL, which delivers consistent pricing across the liquidity spectrum due to its innovative machine learning model that consumes billions of market data points from a variety of sources. IBVAL continues to be enhanced with new features and expanded coverage to help meet the evolving requirements of traders, portfolio managers and research teams."

IBVAL is available on the Bloomberg Terminal by loading a corporate bond then selecting IBVL as the default pricing source. IBVAL is also available via Bloomberg's real-time market data feed, B-PIPE, so clients can readily integrate intraday pricing data across their enterprise. To learn more, click here .

About Marshall Wace

Founded in 1997, Marshall Wace is a leading global alternative investment manager specializing in long/short equity and systematic trading strategies. As one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, the firm employs over 750 staff across global offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai. Marshall Wace has built a robust and scalable global infrastructure, with a sustained commitment to innovation and technological evolution being integral to their success.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg/company

