Kansas City Machine Shop Expands Precision Machining Capabilities With New Hyundai LV1100RM Live Tool VTL

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Industries, a leading provider of high-precision machined components, announces a significant expansion of its capabilities with the installation of the advanced Hyundai LV1100RM Vertical Turret Lathe (VTL) with live tooling functionality. This state-of-the-art addition enables turning capacities up to 45.7 inches in diameter and 39.4 inches in length, positioning Brown Industries at the forefront of precision manufacturing technology.

Hyundai LV1100RM Vertical Turret Lathe

Zachary Davis of Brown Industries Inc.

The investment marks a pivotal moment in Brown Industries' commitment to serving the construction and heavy equipment sectors, where demand for large-scale, precision-machined components continues to grow. The Hyundai LV1100RM represents the latest in CNC machining technology, featuring advanced live tooling capabilities that allow for complex turning and milling operations to be performed in a single setup, reducing production time and improving component accuracy.

"This strategic expansion of our capabilities positions Brown Industries as a premier solutions provider for construction equipment manufacturers and other heavy industry clients," said Zachary Davis, owner of Brown Industries. "The addition of the Hyundai LV1100RM with live tooling functionality significantly enhances our ability to produce complex, large-scale components with unprecedented precision and efficiency."

Brown Industries' Strategic Investment Enhances Manufacturing Capacity and Precision for Construction and Heavy Industry Applications

The new VTL's capabilities specifically address the evolving needs of the construction industry, where equipment manufacturers require increasingly sophisticated components with tighter tolerances and more complex geometries. The machine's live tooling functionality enables the production of features such as cross-holes, keyways, and milled surfaces in a single setup, dramatically reducing production time and improving component accuracy.

Key benefits of the new installation include:

- Increased turning capacity for large-scale components up to 45.7 inches in diameter and 39.4 inches in length

- Enhanced precision through advanced CNC controls and rigid machine construction

- Reduced lead times through single-setup manufacturing capabilities

- Improved cost-efficiency for clients through streamlined production processes

- Enhanced quality control through integrated measurement and verification systems

- Ability to produce complex features like cross-holes, keyways, and milled surfaces in a single operation

"Our investment in the Hyundai LV1100RM reflects our deep understanding of the construction industry's needs and our commitment to providing solutions that enhance our clients' competitive advantage," added Zach. "This capability expansion allows us to better serve not only construction equipment manufacturers but also clients in other heavy machinery sectors."

The new equipment is now fully operational and integrated into Brown Industries' quality management system, ensuring consistent delivery of high-quality components that meet or exceed industry standards. This investment aligns with the company's long-term strategy of investing in advanced manufacturing technologies to meet the evolving needs of its core markets.

"With this addition to our facility, we are now one of the few manufacturers able to provide live tooling on parts of this scale. This expanded capability allows us to serve a broader range of industries, including construction, with greater efficiency, accuracy, and turnaround times."

The company has noted increasing demand from construction equipment manufacturers for precision-machined components that can withstand harsh operating conditions while maintaining tight tolerances. Brown Industries' commitment to innovation and quality has been a key driver in securing new business opportunities within the construction and heavy machinery sectors.

A Leading Kansas City CNC Machining and Contract Manufacturing Company

Brown Industries is a leading contract manufacturing company specializing in precision-machined components for construction and other heavy machinery industries. With over 70 years of experience and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, the company provides comprehensive CNC machining solutions that combine advanced technology with exceptional craftsmanship. For more information, visit .

