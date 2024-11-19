Magna Accelerates Hybrid Innovation With First Dedicated Drive System Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Dedicated hybrid drive system brings high performance and sustainability to leading Chinese OEM

New 800V solution ensures a smooth and comfortable experience in all driving conditions Scalable DHD Duo design integrates seamlessly across various vehicle models, enhancing efficiency and driving versatility

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As OEMs increasingly prioritize hybrid solutions globally within their broader electrification strategies, Magna has secured its first award for a Dedicated Hybrid Drive (DHD) Duo system with a leading Chinese OEM. This recognition underscores Magna's commitment to innovation and sustainability, as well as the company's flexible approach to supplying power to wheels.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Magna's DHD Duo system delivers a longitudinal front drive solution featuring an advanced dual e-motor and multi-speed design. The high-powered 800V system ensures an exceptionally smooth and comfortable experience across all driving conditions, positioning Magna at the forefront of hybrid technology innovation.

“Our DHD Duo system embodies our commitment to creating exceptional driving experiences that are kinder to the planet,” said Diba Ilunga, President Magna Powertrain.“This hybrid solution offers our customers efficiency and versatility to meet both market demands and environmental goals, without sacrificing performance or comfort.”

Addressing the challenge of integrating longitudinal hybrid systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles, the DHD Duo leverages compact and highly integrated dog clutch technology. This allows for application of the DHD Duo system across multiple vehicle models without the need for structural modifications, offering unmatched flexibility to OEMs.

The longitudinal DHD Duo front drive is part of Magna's DHD Duo family. Its scalable design supports B to E vehicle segments, including SUVs, pickups, and light buses. It provides a flexible architecture switch between P1+P3, P2+P3, and range extender configurations, accommodating electric, serial, and parallel driving modes.

By addressing a product gap in the longitudinal front-drive, multi-speed 800V hybrid transmission market, Magna's DHD Duo offers a versatile solution for global markets.

Production is scheduled to start in Q3 2025, at Magna's Nanchang facility.

For more information on Magna's DHD Duo system, visit the company's product page .

