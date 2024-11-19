(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salon des Maires et des collectivités 2024:

Software République launches the commercialization of its“U1st Vision” concept

“A first in citizen-centric mobile services with a focus on health”,

with first deliveries scheduled for late 2025



Software République's“U1st Vision” demonstrator hails a new era, moving from 'mobility services' to 'services being mobile'.



The“U1st Vision” modular concept vehicle, and the associated planning and monitoring tools, have been designed to help public actors and private service providers in the delivery of new proximity services.

With the U1st vision, the Software République presents a first use case of this innovative service delivery platform with the“Health Pop-Up” module deploying decentralized, humanized, secured health services where and when needed.









Salon des Maires et des collectivités, Paris, France – November 19, 2024 – The Software République, an open innovation ecosystem for intelligent, secure and sustainable mobility, today unveils the “U1st Vision” (You First Vision) concept. This innovative technology demonstrator features its vision of services which are“closer to the citizen”, by offering them easy access to a range of various customized and secured proximity services.

The“U1st” demonstrator is made up of 2 parts: a multi-service self-contained module (“pop-up”), delivered on an electric light commercial vehicle platform (FlexEVan), which brings together innovative technologies from the 7 members of the Software République and its partners for this concept.

“Health pop-up" use case

The Software République demonstrates its healthcare service module (“health pop-up”), as one of the“U1st” vision use cases, which embeds 21 medical data streams, including 12 innovations, one of which is an Artificial Intelligence-powered avatar. The“Health Pop-Up” provides a solution to the challenges of 'medical deserts' by delivering an integrated one-stop mobile service to citizens, wherever they are for preventive care, diagnostics and monitoring of diseases. Its aim is to redefine healthcare provision, taking advantage of our increasingly interconnected world and new capabilities that allow for continuous health metrics measurement through smart devices while ensuring patients' data privacy. The module is operated by a medical assistant and enables teleconsultations with healthcare professionals.

This concept is fueled by a shared goal to deliver proximity care and prevention healthcare services to citizens. The concept is secure and allows seamless interaction among devices and services. It ensures that healthcare can be provided anytime and anywhere, without compromising on service quality or data privacy. At the core of the U1st vision is a commitment to prioritizing the individual and addressing the needs of citizens. It is also an asset for public actors and private service providers to deploy multiple types of proximity services that may not be available in their local areas.

U1st at Scale

U1st is not just a vision but now also an industrial project. Software République and its partners, in particular Praesens (International Reseller & Tech integrator), and Loxamed (in charge of distribution in France with Capitello Move) are bringing the U1st healthcare module to the market. An industrial solution based on the new Renault Master will be available before the end of 2025 (thermal engine version and 100% electric version). Orders are now being taken at the Salon des Maires at which Loxamed and Software République will be present. A version based on the new FlexEVan platform (from Flexis) is envisaged from 2026.

22 companies participated in this project:



The 7 Software République member companies (Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, part of Atos Group, JCDecaux, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales)

3 health-oriented partner companies (EssilorLuxottica, Praesens and Withings) 12 other contributors (ANCT, Emsense, Flexis, Kanopymed, Loxamed, Mon Espace Santé, NorbertHealth, OneVisage, Orosound, Sonup, TIB, Usense)



Multiple services as well as healthcare could also be offered via the U1st Vision such as civil self-service support, bike repair, electrical goods recycling service, etc... via these self-contained modular units (“pop-ups”). As part of its“U1st Vision”, the Software République includes a comprehensive planning, monitoring and services management tool for public actors and private service providers, key to assisting in decision making of deploying what services, where and when.

About the Software République

The Software République is defined as an open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility. It was created in April 2021 by six founding members: Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales. In March 2024, JCDecaux became the seventh partner member.

The Software République builds collective businesses projects focused on tomorrow's mobility through its unique horizontal collaboration model. The ecosystem stands out for its innovative approach, combining established companies and start-ups from different backgrounds to bring to market products and services that meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. These projects are based on the complementary expertise of its partners in data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and digital twins, and on the ambition to invent a new model of innovation while keeping people and the environment at the heart of its motivations.





