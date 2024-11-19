Glycomics Market Size Is Expected To Cross USD 5.33 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 13.76%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The glycomics is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by advancements in biotechnology and the growing focus on precision medicine. Austin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Glycomics Market was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.76% from 2024 to 2032. ” Glycomics Market Driven by Biotechnology Advances and Precision Medicine, Sparking Healthcare Innovation. The glycomics market is growing as breakthroughs in biotechnology and a shift toward personalized medicine reveal new insight into complex biological processes. In 2023, pharmaceutical R&D expenditures worldwide exceeded USD 301 billion, with more than 5,500 companies investing in new treatments. Such increased focus on precision medicine and early diagnosis in the healthcare industry is driving the demand for glycan-based biomarkers and targeted therapies, offering major investment opportunities from established firms and agile startups. Emerging technologies like the AI model "CandyCrunch," able to predict glycan structures with 87.7% accuracy, are revolutionizing glycomics, which enables very fast and efficient analyses. Collaborations between academia and industry are accelerating innovation, while supportive regulatory frameworks promise to further enhance the adoption of glycomics, thus establishing its critical role in the development of novel therapeutics and diagnostics.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Pierce Glycoprotein Isolation Kit, GlycanPac AXH-1 Column)

Merck KGaA (GlycanReactor, Glycan Standards)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF, 1260 Infinity II Glycan Analysis System)

Bruker (MaXis 4G UHPLC-QTOF Mass Spectrometer, glycanPro Software)

New England Biolabs (NEBNext Ultra II DNA Library Prep Kit for Illumina, GlycoWorks RapiFluor-MS Kit)

Shimadzu Corporation (LCMS-8045 Mass Spectrometer, Nexera UHPLC System)

Waters Corporation (ACQUITY UPLC Glycan Separation System, Xevo TQ-S Micro Mass Spectrometer)

Takara Bio Inc. (SMARTer GlycoSeq Sequencing Kit, GlycoScreen Kit)

Asparia Glycomics (Glycan Mapping Kit, GlycoSeq Glycosylation Profiling Service)

RayBiotech Life, Inc. (Glycan Assay Kit, Custom Glycan Profiling Service)

Danaher Corporation (Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader, GlycanChip)

Dextra Laboratories Limited (Glycan Standards, GlycoConnect Platform)

AbbVie (GlycoPro Glycan Analysis System, VeroCell Glycan Profiling Kit)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GMI-1271, GlycoMimetics Glycan Profiling Service)

FMC Corporation (Glycosylation Screening Reagents, GlycoRite Enzyme)

Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Targeted Glycomics Panel, AbsoluteIDQ p180 Kit)

Exiqon (LNA microRNA Array, Glycomics Profiling Service)

Genentech (GlycoMAb Monoclonal Antibodies, GlycoFIT Technology Platform)

GlycoNet (Glycan Analysis Services, GlycoBiology Research Products)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Glycosylation Assay Kit, GlycoPro Therapeutic Antibodies) Vector Laboratories (Glyco-Ta Glycan Labeling Kits, VECLECTIN Lectin Conjugates) Glycomics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.68 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.33 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.76% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Enzymes, Kits, Reagents, Instruments)

. By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Diagnostics, Others)

. By End-Use (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs) Key Drivers . Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases as a Catalyst for Growth in the Glycomics Market

. Increased Applications of Glycomics in Diagnostics Fueling Market Demand for Advanced Technologies

Market Trends in Glycomics Market Dominance of Drug Discovery and Rapid Growth in Diagnostics

The Drug Discovery & Development segment dominated the glycomics market in 2023, accounting for approximately 45% of total revenue, driven by the increasing demand for targeted drug development and the strategic role glycomics is playing in identifying new therapeutic targets with cancer and metabolic disorders.

The Diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 15.36% in the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to innovative early disease detection techniques as well as the increased adoption of glycan biomarkers. Increased competitiveness, investment, and applications of precision medicine are most likely to continue on the growth trajectory going forward.

Growth of Enzymes and Instruments Segments in the Glycomics Market

Enzymes segment held the highest revenue share in 2023, accounting for around 34% of the revenue share. The study of glycan composition and synthesis is critically dependent on enzyme-based solutions, which facilitate targeted modification and characterization of glycans. This segment is likely to continue leading and drawing more investment given further improvements in enzyme efficiency through technological progress.

The Instruments segment is likely to be the frontrunner in terms of growth, at a rate of 15.53% CAGR between 2024 and 2032. This is mainly attributed to the increased usage of sophisticated analytical tools in mass spectrometry and chromatography. These innovations enhance the efficiency of glycan analysis and make the process more accessible, thus paving the way for greater competition and new opportunities both in research and clinical applications.

Regional Growth and Key Drivers in the Glycomics Market with North America Leading and Europe Set for Rapid Expansion

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 43% of the glycomics market globally in 2023, mainly due to high demand in advanced glycomics technologies coupled with well-established R&D infrastructure. Investments by leading market players, as well as government support, have consolidated North America's position in glycomics, and its influence over global market trends has helped maintain its competitive research and commercial position.

Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 15.43% from 2024-2032, by increased investments in research and the growing adoption of glycomics-based diagnostics and therapies. Other drivers include the ascendance of personalized medicine and the partnership across sectors that will further accelerate market growth and intensify competition, fostering innovations across the region.

Future Growth



Technological innovations in mass spectrometry and high-throughput screening will improve glycomics research capabilities.

Increased adoption of precision medicine will drive demand for glycan-based biomarkers and targeted therapies. Advancements in AI and machine learning will enhance glycan analysis, making it faster and more accurate.





Key Developments in Glycomics Market

In October 2024, Asparia Glycomics highlighted advancements in N-glycan and O-glycan profiling using LC-MS, with a focus on glycoproteomics. Antoine Lesur discussed innovations like ion mobility, which improves the separation of glycan isomers, enhancing glycoanalysis accuracy.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction



Market Definition

Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions) Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary



Market Overview

Regional Synopsis Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology



Top-Down Approach

Bottom-up Approach

Data Validation Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis



Market Driving Factors Analysis

PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting



Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

Drug Volume: Production and usage volumes of pharmaceuticals Healthcare Spending: Expenditure data by government, insurers, and out-of-pocket by patients

6. Competitive Landscape



List of Major Companies, By Region

Market Share Analysis, By Region

Product Benchmarking

Strategic Initiatives

Technological Advancements Market Positioning and Branding

7. Glycomics Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Glycomics Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Glycomics Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

