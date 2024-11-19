Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking Of Modera Fort Lee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

High-Rise Community Will Add 253 Homes to New Jersey's Coast

FORT LEE, N.J., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential ,

a leading developer, owner-operator and manager specializing in premier rental across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Fort Lee , a contemporary high-rise apartment community located along New Jersey's Coast.

Modera Fort Lee, which will feature 253 apartment homes, sits just south of the George Washington Bridge overlooking the Hudson River and will feature permanently unobstructed views of the New York City skyline. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, LEED SilverTM Certification. First move-ins are anticipated for November 2026 with a second phase to be developed at a later date.

"With its proximity to New York City and the surrounding employment markets, Fort Lee continues to become a sought-after living destination," said Maria Masi , senior managing director of development in New Jersey for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Modera Fort Lee will distinguish itself by providing outstanding amenity spaces and premium interior finishes that enhance the overall living experience for our residents. We look forward to providing a top-of-market experience and will aim to become the preferred choice for the market's discerning renters."



Situated at 55 Main Street, Modera

Fort Lee features convenient access to key thoroughfares Interstate 95/New Jersey Turnpike and I-80.

The community is within a 30-minute commute of Midtown Manhattan, considered the finance capital of the world, and 20 minutes from Yankee Stadium and MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets, New York Giants and several large-scale events. Within Fort Lee and the surrounding Bergen County waterfront neighborhoods, future residents will have access to an abundance of dining, retail and entertainment options.

Modera Fort Lee will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and an average size of 972 square feet. Community amenities will include a sixth-floor outdoor swimming pool, 18th-floor rooftop deck and sky lounge, grilling area with fire pit and outdoor dining space, resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyards, dedicated dog run and pet spa, game room with shuffleboard and pool table, coffee bar, conference room, coworking spaces, private workstations and a club-quality fitness center featuring cardio equipment, individual TVs, Matrix workout equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to a podcast/TikTok studio, controlled-access parking, EV charging stations, digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

Homes will feature two distinct color themes and a variety of refined features, including nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pull-down faucets, pendant lighting, built-in desks, in-home washers and dryers, high-efficiency HVAC and in-home water heaters, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Smart features will include a key fob system, smart thermostats, controlled-access guest technology and bulk WiFi. Bathrooms will include soaking tubs, backlit mirrors and double vanities.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 144 communities representing over 41,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

