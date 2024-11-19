Aerobase Group Signs 10-Year Consignment Contract To Oversee Vendor Inventory Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AeroBase Group is a global supplier of aerospace and defense parts that has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable solutions to customers worldwide. Specializing in contracting and providing comprehensive logistics services, AeroBase offers a complete suite of supply chain solutions for partners within the aerospace, military, and defense sectors.

AeroBase Group is excited to announce the expansion of its consignment services, providing vendors with a streamlined solution to enhance inventory management and reduce operational costs. As part of its growth, AeroBase has secured its first 10-year consignment agreement with Rahe Engineering, adding over 50 new surplus items to its extensive inventory. This agreement marks a partnership allowing AeroBase to manage their inventory by ensuring proper security, storage, inspection, and customer-ready products.

With a large surplus inventory occupying much of their resources, Rahe chose to partner with AeroBase Group's consignment program. This partnership allows Rahe to maximize the potential of their products and refocus on their core company. The consigned goods include primarily electrical components, military-specification hardware, and other aerospace commodities. With robust systems in place for government compliance, inventory control, and supply chain management, AeroBase oversees all operational aspects of the consignment.

The consignment service covers every aspect, including storage, preservation, regulatory compliance, modification management (MODs), packaging, and shipping. This end-to-end support ensures that unused products from another vendor can remain accessible to customers while easing the operational burden for the consignor.

By entrusting inventory to AeroBase Group, vendors can:

● Simplify Operations: Eliminate the complexities of day-to-day inventory management.

● Focus on Core Competencies: Direct resources toward strategic initiatives.

● Mitigate Risk: Reduce the financial burden of storing unsold inventory.

● Expand Selling Opportunities: Leverage AeroBase's SEO optimization and global customer network.

AeroBase Group's comprehensive consignment services include:

● Inventory Storage and Management: Secure efficient storage of inventory.

● Order Fulfillment: Meet detailed order requirements including inspection, packaging and labeling, and transportation logistics.

● Quality Assurance: Rigorous quality control to maintain product integrity.

● Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to industry regulations and standards. AeroBase Group continues to be ITAR compliant and AS9120 certified.

● Consignment services, which include support for both Factory New and New Surplus agreements, provide a streamlined approach to increasing inventory visibility and sales potential.

For more information about consignment agreements or AeroBase Group's inventory management solutions, please contact Alex Dockter at ... | 321-802-5889 EXT 108.

