Allot Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT ) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter



Revenues of $23.2 million were up 5% sequentially and 3% year over year, representing a return to growth,;

Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.7%;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 69% year-over-year to $4.7 million, in line with expectations; September 2024 SECaaS ARR* was $17.2 million;

Non-GAAP operating profit was $1.1 million, GAAP operating loss was

$0.2 million;

Positive operating cash flow of $1.9 million; Net cash** increased by $2.0 million versus June 30, 2024.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Allot management expects to remain around breakeven on a non-GAAP operating profit basis and to generate positive operating cash flow, contributing to a further improvement in the balance sheet net cash position.

Management expects a double-digit growth year over year for full year SECaaS revenue and SECaaS ARR*.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented,

"We are pleased with the continued progress made this quarter in strengthening Allot's financial position through our cash generation, and we are particularly pleased with our first positive non-GAAP operating income in three years. Revenue grew both sequentially and year over year, and revenue from our security growth engine continues to grow very strongly.

"Our security as a service solution continues to gain traction. We recently expanded our business and launched new services with Vodafone and MEO. These newly announced customer-wins further broaden the potential subscriber base which can benefit from our security solutions and strengthen our recurring revenue base over the long term."

"As we finalize our strategy for long-term growth and profitability, we are positioning ourselves as a security-first company by unifying our network intelligence and security offerings. We believe that this integrated approach will enhance our value proposition and lay a new foundation for long-term profitable growth. I am increasingly optimistic about Allot's future," concluded Harari.

Q3 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues

for the third quarter of 2024 were $23.2 million, a 3% increase compared to $22.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. It was also a sequential improvement of 5% compared with $22.2 million reported in the prior quarter.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis

for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%), a 56% increase compared with $10.5 million (gross margin of 46.3%) in the third quarter of 2023.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis

for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.7 million (gross margin of 71.7%), a 54% increase compared with $10.8 million (gross margin of 47.9%) in the third quarter of 2023.



Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis

for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million,

compared with an $11.1 million loss in the third quarter of 2023.



Net loss on a GAAP basis

for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.32 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis

for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, or $0.03 income per basic share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.28 loss per basic share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow

generated in the quarter was $1.9 million.



Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits, and investments as of September 30, 2024, totaled $54.5 million, versus $53.2 million at the end of the prior quarter and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR –

measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of September 2024 and multiplied by 12.

* * Net Cash – Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits

and investments net of convertible debt .

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.



