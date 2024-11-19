عربي


Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its Benemart Holiday Collection!


11/19/2024 6:13:48 AM

Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its Benemart Holiday Collection! Image

We're open for beauty all season long. Grab a cart and head to aisle fine, because it's time to stock up on limited-edition, ultra-collectible sets for brows, pores, lashes, cheeks and more. Packed full of our bestsellers and all priced at holiday-special deals, they're bound to fly off the shelves. Fresh beauty. Premium quality. Gorgeous, guaranteed. And only at the Benemart.


Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its Benemart Holiday Collection! Image

The Gorgeous Grocer – 24 Days Advent Calendar


Benefit Cosmetics Is Revealing Its Benemart Holiday Collection! Image

24 Beauty Gifts

Full, Mini, and Fun Sizes

This basket of Benefit bestsellers and must-haves is your one-stop shop for stocking up all things beauty. Holiday specials? Check. 24 days of surprises perfect for gifting (or keeping for yourself)? Double check!

Available in all Benefit boutiques & Sephora website

Dubai PR Network

