Marriott International Expands Branded Residences Portfolio In Europe, Middle East & Africa Region

Underscoring the company's global leadership in branded residences and luxury development, Marriott International announces a strong residential pipeline in the

EMEA region.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Resort and Residential Forum, Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR , "Marriott") announces its accelerated growth in its branded residential portfolio in the Europe, Middle East & Africa ("EMEA") region, with 70 projects in the portfolio, including 43 projects in its signed pipeline and 27 open properties.



The St. Regis Residences, Casares, Costa del Sol

In the past two years, the global hospitality leader has signed 26 agreements to bring branded residences to iconic destinations in the region, more than double the amount from the preceding two years. With locations ranging from luxurious resort addresses, such as The St. Regis Residences , Casares – Costa del Sol , a highly anticipated project announced last month, to premier urban destinations like the W Residences at Dubai Harbour , there is something for every type of home buyer in the company's pipeline.

"As Marriott continues to meet the increasing global demand for branded residences and world-class luxury experiences, the EMEA region, home to some of the world's most coveted and iconic destinations, has been a key driver of our accelerated growth," said Dana Jacobsohn, Chief Development Officer, Global Mixed-Use Development. "Through providing extraordinary benefits for both developers and Residence Owners, we continue to strengthen our industry-leading position in the segment, and I couldn't be prouder of the work the company is doing to bring such extraordinary residential projects to life."

With 16 luxury and premium brand offerings, 13 of which have an open or signed residential property in the EMEA region, Marriott Branded Residences offer development licensees the opportunity to leverage strong brand recognition and lead generation platforms, which have the potential to result in higher sales velocity and increased sales value for developers. Along with the world-renowned service that guests expect from Marriott brands, Residence Owners also have the opportunity to receive enhanced benefits from the recently announced owner recognition platform, ONVIA, which provides exclusive offerings within the Marriott Bonvoy® portfolio.

"Marriott is proud to work with some of the industry's top developers across EMEA, who are an essential part of our company's continued success," said Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA. "Through the combination of best-in-class developers, renowned design experts, iconic destinations, and people-first service, Marriott's industry-leading value proposition is well-positioned to continue bringing premier and luxury lifestyle offerings to Residence Owners."

From breathtaking Mediterranean Sea views to luxury urban residences, recent projects for which the company has signed agreements and/or launched include:



Announced this fall, The St. Regis Residences, Casares, Costa del Sol , is a standalone residential property poised to redefine luxury living in Spain as Marriott's first branded residence in the country.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside , which just began construction, will offer 200 residences across 7 seven buildings and 12 mansions, each featuring exclusive yacht berthing for residents.

Highgate, in collaboration with Marriott, announced plans to rebrand several of its properties in the Algarve, Portugal to co-located hotel and residences expected to open in mid-2025: The Residences at The Westin Salgados Beach Resort, Algarve and Marriott Residences Salgados Resort, Algarve.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Diriyah , which recently launched sales, feature designs inspired by the rich Najdi heritage, with exquisitely designed villas, apartments and duplexes that capture the essence of elegance and tradition. This launch follows the successful sell-out of the initial standalone 106 villas also located at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Diriyah in the North District of the Kingdom, which sold out within a year of launch. The St. Regis Residences, Financial Center Road, Dubai , which sold 70% of its units in the first hour of sales launch, and the W Residences Manchester, whose developer recently announced that it sold 98% of units in under six months, both of which demonstrate the potential sales velocity that developers may experience when working with Marriott brands.

By the end of 2024, Marriott expects to celebrate the opening of highly anticipated projects across the region, including:





Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence, which marks the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the EMEA region, will offer Residence Owners a rare and immersive escape to discover Saudi Arabian culture and the untapped wonders of the Red Sea.

Located in the heart of Al Mouj, one of Oman's most exclusive neighborhoods, The Residences at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort offer an exquisite gateway to the captivating cultural wonders of Oman.

As the first St. Regis Residences in Southeast Europe, The Residences at the St. Regis Belgrade will offer a bespoke residential experience with incredible views of the Belgrade skyline. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Baku, with a design drawing inspiration from the diverse influences of the city's history, culture, language, and religion, will offer residents distinct service and luxury living in a vibrant district in Baku, Azerbaijan.

For more information on Marriott Branded Residences, visit .

Note of Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities laws, including statements related to expected future project openings and portfolio growth; our development pipeline; expected benefits for developers and Residence Owners; potential sales velocity and sales value for developers; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we identify in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program.

For more information, please visit our website at , and for the latest company news, visit . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and

@MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

