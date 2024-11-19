Russian Army Kills 592 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian killed 592 children in Ukraine, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

“More than 2,294 children in Ukraine have suffered as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of November 19, 2024, according to official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 592 children have been killed and more than 1,702 have sustained injuries of varying severity,” the PGO wrote on its page.

Most children were in the Donetsk region - 599, Kharkiv region - 459, Kherson region - 187, Dnipropetrovsk region - 190, Kyiv region - 133, Zaporizhzhia region - 154, Mykolaiv region - 118.

On November 17, a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were killed in the shelling of Sumy, and 11 children were injured.

On the same day, a 17-year-old boy was injured in Russia's shelling of Odesa.

Also on November 17, a 14-year-old girl was injured in the enemy shelling of Mykolaiv.

On November 18, a 7-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were injured in Russia's drone attack on Hlukhiv, Sumy region.

In addition, two girls aged 11 and two boys aged seven and 10 were injured in a strike on Odesa on November 18.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to official UN statistics, at least 12,100 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and more than 26,800 injured since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.