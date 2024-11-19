India Blasts Into The Hypersonic Missile Club

(MENAFN- Asia Times) India's groundbreaking hypersonic missile test propels it into the elite club of nations mastering the next-generation weaponry, a strike capability that promises to reshape South Asia's strategic landscape.

This month, Naval News reported that India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight trial of the country's first long-range hypersonic missile designed to carry various payloads over distances greater than 1,500 kilometers.

The missile, which reportedly performed successful terminal maneuvers and impacted with high accuracy, is intended for use by all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF).

The test follows the maiden flight test this month of the Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from a mobile articulated launcher.

The Naval News report notes that both the hypersonic missile and the subsonic LRLACM are set to complement the supersonic BrahMos missile, currently the primary strike weapon of the Indian Navy (IN).

As for the hypersonic missile's specifications, the report states it likely features a delta-winged hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV), offering enhanced maneuverability compared to traditional ballistic trajectories.

Naval News says that the LRLACM, developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment and powered by the Manik Small Turbo Fan Engine, is expected to have a range exceeding 1,000 kilometers and can be launched from ground and naval platforms.

It notes these developments mark significant advancements in India's missile capabilities, providing long-range conventional strike options for the Indian military.

As for the rationale behind India's hypersonic weapons program, A K Sachdev mentions in a July 2023 Indian Defense Review article that HGVs and hypersonic cruise missiles (HCMs) are valued for their low radar visibility, extreme maneuverability and ability to evade modern air defenses.

Sachdev says these weapons, flying at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles, minimize detection windows, with HCMs skimming just 200 feet above the ground, making interception by ground-based systems virtually impossible.