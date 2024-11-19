Techbehemoths 2024 Awards: Voting For The Best Tech Service Providers In 56 Countries Is Open

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TechBehemoths announces the 4th edition of its annual awards, recognizing companies from 56 countries for their trust, transparency, and performance in tech.

- Sobieski Founder and CEO of TechBehemothsGERMANY, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nominees from around the world are competing, with now open.13 new countries joined the competition for the 2024 TechBehemoths Awards , bringing the total number of participating countries to 56. These countries range from France and Indonesia to Estonia and Chile, including major tech hubs like the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as rapidly growing tech centers like Vietnam and Kenya.The awards recognize companies across 20 different services, reflecting the diverse needs and contributions within the industry. These services range from web development and mobile app creation to cybersecurity and AR/VR development.For the second year in a row, awards follow a two-phase process:1. Pre-Nomination Phase (October 20 - November 10): During this initial phase, companies on TechBehemoths with a profile strength below "Above Average" had the chance to improve their profiles to qualify as nominees.2. Voting Phase (November 11 - December 15): In the second phase, qualified companies known as nominees, are invited to gather votes from clients, partners, and supporters to to win the TechBehemoths 2024 Awards in their country. Each nominee can compete in up to three categories.Nominees are evaluated based on criteria that include:- Service expertise- Customer reviews- Business portfolio- Strength of business profile- Locationand several other metrics.The rating is determined by evaluating three business viability, technical performance, and reliability.Voting is open to everyone, allowing audiences around the world to recognize their favorite tech companies, regardless of their location. Companies can use TechBehemoths voting widgets to gather support, sharing their voting links on social media and with clients to maximize votes. Each vote will be verified via email to ensure a fair and credible voting process.Winners will be announced by December 17, 2024, bringing much-deserved attention to tech companies of all sizes-both industry leaders and up-and-coming players.“Since the first awards in 2021, we've aimed to support the tech industry by providing recognition and visibility to companies that excel in driving tech forward. This year's awards offer again a unique opportunity for tech companies to showcase their achievements on a global stage with the support of their networks” said Sobieski Founder and CEO of TechBehemoths.TechBehemoths invites media outlets to help local communities and businesses choose the best IT vendors in their countries. This awards event happens yearly, and the next winners will be announced at the end of 2025.To learn more about the TechBehemoths 2024 Awards, visit:- FAQ Page- Awards 2024 How it worksAbout the TechBehemoths Awards:The TechBehemoths 2024 Awards celebrate excellence in information technology within the global B2B market. This prestigious event brings together over 52,000 registered IT companies and agencies and engages more than 1,000,000 users worldwide. With visitors from 195 countries, the awards aim to drive digital transformation by recognizing and promoting innovative technology solutions.Key Highlights:- 170 million appearances on Google Search- 4 million visits to the TechBehemoths platform- 800,000 clicks to service providers' websites- 20,000 project inquiries directed to providersThe TechBehemoths Awards honor those who contribute to the industry's success and highlight the voices that are shaping the future of technology.

