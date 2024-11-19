QSE Index Edges Lower At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The general of Qatar (QSE) edged lower by 0.08% at the start of trading on Tuesday, losing 8.08 points, down to the level of 10,445 compared to yesterday's closing.

QSE index saw a rise in Insurance by 0.47%; Banks and Services by 0.17%; by 0.05%. However, the index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Telecoms by 0.49%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.26%; by 0.21%; and Industrials by 0.16%.

Around 10:00 am, 28.702 million shares were traded in 1,575 transactions valued QR 49.011 million.