QSE Index Edges Lower At Start Of Trading
Date
11/19/2024 4:00:17 AM
QNA
Doha: The general index of Qatar stock exchange (QSE) edged lower by 0.08% at the start of trading on Tuesday, losing 8.08 points, down to the level of 10,445 compared to yesterday's closing.
QSE index saw a rise in Insurance by 0.47%; Banks and financial Services by 0.17%; Real estate by 0.05%. However, the index was weighed down by a decline in four sectors: Telecoms by 0.49%; Consumer Goods and Services by 0.26%; transportation by 0.21%; and Industrials by 0.16%.
Around 10:00 am, 28.702 million shares were traded in 1,575 transactions valued QR 49.011 million.
